LONDON, April 11 Gasoil barge differentials in
northwest Europe firmed on Wednesday due to supportive inventory
data and hopes of a pick-up in demand after a fairly lacklustre
heating oil season, in which German households have held off
restocking.
The Energy Information Administration in the United States
said that distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and
diesel, fell by 4 million barrels week-on-week, exceeding
expectations for a 200,000 barrel drop.
Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix, said the fall
in crude oil prices on Tuesday had provided some support to the
ICE gasoil crack, which rose to almost $14 a barrel, and to the
front ICE gasoil spreads.
He noted that water levels on the Rhine are gently improving
and that if the flat price continues to drop, he expects to see
end-consumers finally phoning retailers to refill their tanks.
Diesel differentials continued to slide, however.
There is little diesel coming from Asia, but prices remain
under pressure because the market expects more product to leak
into Europe from the United States.
A middle distillates broker said the arbitrage window from
the United States to Europe was only theoretically shut, because
not all the diesel surplus was getting soaked up in North and
South America. "Therefore, some more oil is coming," he said.
For the time being, inbound diesel cargoes remain very thin,
a trader said. This is tightening the market, but diesel
differentials are not feeling the benefit.
"I get the feeling that weakness in the Mediterranean market
is keeping a ceiling on value and sentiment in northwest
Europe," the trader said.
"In short, CIF NWE doesn't have to price very high to
attract arbitrage cargoes via the Med, with Med values so weak."
European middle distillates stocks were up 1.7 percent in
March month-on-month but down 4 percent year-on-year, according
to industry monitor Euroilstock.
In other news, Italy's Milazzo refinery said it would shut a
desulphurisation unit from the start of May for planned
maintenance and reduce production of gasoil from 400,000 tonnes
a month to 100,000 tonnes.
GASOIL
* Seven gasoil barges traded in the window at a flat price
to April ICE gasoil futures, except for one barge which sold at
a premium of $1 a tonne fob ARA. This is significantly firmer
than last Thursday's trade, when Gunvor bought a barge from
Glencore at a $3 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures.
* Shell bought six of the barges, and Glencore purchased the
other. Hetco and BP were on the sell side.
* April ICE gasoil futures were up 0.6 percent at
$999.50 a tonne by 1539 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was up at $13.95 a
barrel from $12.70 a barrel on Tuesday.
* The April/May LGO-1=R spread flipped back into a
backwardation of $1.25 a tonne, from a contango of $0.75 a tonne
on Tuesday as the market gyrated ahead of the April contract's
expiry on Thursday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four diesel barges traded in the window. Three sold at
premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $20-$21 a tonne fob ARA,
and the other sold at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of
$19 a tonne fob ARA.
* This compared with Tuesday's trade at a premium to April
ICE gasoil futures of $22 a tonne fob ARA.
* Morgan Stanley, DS Mineraloel and Vitol were buyers whilst
Unipec, Total and Litasco were on the sell side.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* KLM sold a 2,000 tonne jet fuel barge to Shell in the
window at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $70 a tonne fob
ARA. This was down from Tuesday's trades at premiums of $74-$75
a tonne.
* One cargo traded in the window, with Vitol selling to
Morgan Stanley at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $76 a
tonne cif NWE. This was in line with Tuesday's bid-offer range
of $73-$77 a tonne.
* Traffic at airports operated by BAA rose by 4 percent in
March, year-on-year, helped by Easter being earlier this year
and strong growth on routes to emerging markets.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $745-$752 a tonne fob ARA, down from
Tuesday's range of $748-$757 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $681-$683 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$683-$687 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Ikuko Kurahone, editing by
Jane Baird)