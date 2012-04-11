LONDON, April 11 Gasoil barge differentials in northwest Europe firmed on Wednesday due to supportive inventory data and hopes of a pick-up in demand after a fairly lacklustre heating oil season, in which German households have held off restocking.

The Energy Information Administration in the United States said that distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, fell by 4 million barrels week-on-week, exceeding expectations for a 200,000 barrel drop.

Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix, said the fall in crude oil prices on Tuesday had provided some support to the ICE gasoil crack, which rose to almost $14 a barrel, and to the front ICE gasoil spreads.

He noted that water levels on the Rhine are gently improving and that if the flat price continues to drop, he expects to see end-consumers finally phoning retailers to refill their tanks.

Diesel differentials continued to slide, however.

There is little diesel coming from Asia, but prices remain under pressure because the market expects more product to leak into Europe from the United States.

A middle distillates broker said the arbitrage window from the United States to Europe was only theoretically shut, because not all the diesel surplus was getting soaked up in North and South America. "Therefore, some more oil is coming," he said.

For the time being, inbound diesel cargoes remain very thin, a trader said. This is tightening the market, but diesel differentials are not feeling the benefit.

"I get the feeling that weakness in the Mediterranean market is keeping a ceiling on value and sentiment in northwest Europe," the trader said.

"In short, CIF NWE doesn't have to price very high to attract arbitrage cargoes via the Med, with Med values so weak."

European middle distillates stocks were up 1.7 percent in March month-on-month but down 4 percent year-on-year, according to industry monitor Euroilstock.

In other news, Italy's Milazzo refinery said it would shut a desulphurisation unit from the start of May for planned maintenance and reduce production of gasoil from 400,000 tonnes a month to 100,000 tonnes.

GASOIL

* Seven gasoil barges traded in the window at a flat price to April ICE gasoil futures, except for one barge which sold at a premium of $1 a tonne fob ARA. This is significantly firmer than last Thursday's trade, when Gunvor bought a barge from Glencore at a $3 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures.

* Shell bought six of the barges, and Glencore purchased the other. Hetco and BP were on the sell side.

* April ICE gasoil futures were up 0.6 percent at $999.50 a tonne by 1539 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was up at $13.95 a barrel from $12.70 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The April/May LGO-1=R spread flipped back into a backwardation of $1.25 a tonne, from a contango of $0.75 a tonne on Tuesday as the market gyrated ahead of the April contract's expiry on Thursday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Four diesel barges traded in the window. Three sold at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $20-$21 a tonne fob ARA, and the other sold at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $19 a tonne fob ARA.

* This compared with Tuesday's trade at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $22 a tonne fob ARA.

* Morgan Stanley, DS Mineraloel and Vitol were buyers whilst Unipec, Total and Litasco were on the sell side.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* KLM sold a 2,000 tonne jet fuel barge to Shell in the window at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $70 a tonne fob ARA. This was down from Tuesday's trades at premiums of $74-$75 a tonne.

* One cargo traded in the window, with Vitol selling to Morgan Stanley at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $76 a tonne cif NWE. This was in line with Tuesday's bid-offer range of $73-$77 a tonne.

* Traffic at airports operated by BAA rose by 4 percent in March, year-on-year, helped by Easter being earlier this year and strong growth on routes to emerging markets.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $745-$752 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's range of $748-$757 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $681-$683 a tonne fob ARA, down from $683-$687 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)