LONDON, April 11 European diesel firmed on
Thursday, led by the Mediterranean market, with limited
arbitrage imports from Asia and increase in demand within
Europe.
The tender by Kuwait Petroleum to buy diesel to its Milazzo,
Italy refinery to cover the plant maintenance in May-July
continued to support the market.
The refinery is located is owned 50-50 by Kuwait Petroleum
and Eni.
Weekly ARA inventory data showed a fall by more than 4
percent in gasoil stocks due to an increase in exports to the
Mediterranean and some rise in agricultural demand, analyst
Pieter Kulsen said.
GASOIL
* Barge and cargo deals were relatively thin, with no deals
done in the late afternoon session.
* Earlier, gasoil with 0.1 percent sulphur content was
discussed at May gasoil futures plus $3 a tonne fob ARA.
* April ICE gasoil futures expired at $997.50 a
tonne at 1100 GMT, keeping a backwardation of 25 cents to the
May contract.
* Physical delivery at the April expiry was 71,800 tonnes.
* May gasoil futures <0#LCO:> were trading at $1,005.50 a
tonne by 1651 GMT.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* In the barge market, 10ppm diesel was sold at May ICE
gasoil futures plus $20 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from
$20-$21 on Thursday, while 50 ppm traded at a $7-a-tonne
premium.
* In the cargo market, differentials rose about $2-3 from
Wednesday. The UK and French summer spec 10ppm diesel was
discussed at May gasoil futures plus $31 a tonne cif NWE.
* Chinaoil bought 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at May futures
plus $30 a tonne cif Mediterranean.
* Other bidders included Saras and BP in the Mediterranean
and Litasco, BP and Glencore in Northwest Europe.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Barges were discussed between May futures plus $68 and $70
a tonne fob ARA. The premium dipped slightly for the second day,
compared with a deal at the benchmark plus $70 on Wednesday.
* Cargoes were discussed at May futures plus $71-$75 a tonne
cif NWE, marginally lower than Wednesday's deal at the benchmark
plus $78.
FUEL OIL
* Fuel oil also firmed. One very large carrier was being
loaded in Rotterdam, destination Singapore, Kulsen said.
* Vacuum gasoil (VGO) has been also firm, supported by
strong diesel.
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $751-$756 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Wednesday's deals at $745-$752
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $689-$691 a tonne fob, up from
$681-$683.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)