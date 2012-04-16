LONDON, April 16 Gasoil refining margins widened
on Monday as oil prices fell sharply, driven lower by euro zone
worries and weekend talks between Iran and six world powers
about its disputed nuclear programme.
But even with the wider margins, activity remained thin as
backwardation persisted at the front of the gasoil curve, and
high outright prices continued to eat into volumes traded.
"Singapore came down, which also affected the European
market. Demand in Asia is going dead with the high flat price,"
said a distillates trader.
There were no bids or offers reported in the cargo window
for northwest Europe (NWE), and the session was also quiet in
the Mediterranean. Barge differentials slipped in the region.
Diesel premiums rose as tight supply caused by refinery
closures and maintenance, along with the lack of arbitrage
opportunities from the East, kept pressure on prices in the
region.
GASOIL
* Nine gasoil barges traded at discounts of $1.50-$2 a tonne
to May ICE gasoil futures, below Friday's discounts of $1 a
tonne.
* Shell sold all but one of the barges. Statoil sold the
remaining barge. Buyers Gunvor and Vitol roughly split the
barges between them.
* May ICE gasoil futures were down 1.51 percent at
$993.25 a tonne by 1708 GMT, outperforming Brent futures which
were down by more than 2 percent around the same time.
* ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.53 a barrel, up
from $13.89 a barrel at the previous close.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
at around $2 a tonne, around 25 cents narrower than on Friday
afternoon.
* One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE
gasoil futures of $7 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Friday's
level. Gunvor bought from North Sea Group.
* There was no activity in the gasoil cargo market in the
NWE region on Monday.
* There were no offers in the Mediterranean market for
gasoil cargoes. Glencore was seen bidding at a $1 a tonne
discount and at a $0.50 a tonne premium to mean Mediterranean
quotes.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four diesel barges changed hands at premiums to May ICE
gasoil futures of $18.50-$19 a tonne fob ARA, up from $17 a
tonne premiums on Friday.
* Statoil, Total, Hetco and Unipec were sellers, while North
Sea Group and ConocoPhilips were buyers.
* Two cargoes in the NWE region traded during the window.
* Shell sold a cargo of UK summer diesel to BP at $12 a
tonne over May ICE low-sulphur futures. Neste sold a cargo of
the same specification diesel to Glencore at a discount of $1 a
tonne to mean UK quotes.
* In the Mediterranean, BP bought a cargo from Shell at $29
a tonne over May ICE gasoil futures.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One barge traded at $67 a tonne fob ARA over May ICE
futures, down from premiums of $68-$69 a tonne fob ARA on
Friday.
* Shell sold 2,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Litasco.
* No cargoes traded. Vitol offered at $72-$73 a tonne over
May ICE futures, while Shell offered at May plus $73 a tonne.
Morgan Stanley was the only bidder, at May plus $71 a tonne.
* Mediterranean jet fuel was quoted at a $23.50/$24.50
discount to NWE jet fuel for May, and at a discount of
$24.50/$25.50 a tonne for June.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $741.25-$742.25 a tonne fob ARA, down
from $750-$754.75 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $680.75-$683 a tonne fob ARA, down
from $693.50-$695 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jane Baird)