LONDON, April 19 The backwardation on ICE gasoil
deepened on Thursday as traders said recent lower Russian
exports supported the front month.
By 1552 GMT, the May contract was trading at a premium of
$3.75 a barrel to the June contract, in the market structure
known as backwardation, and at almost $1 over Wednesday's
settlement level.
Backwardation can either indicate a tighter market or strong
current demand.
"Demand has been pretty low from the beginning of the year,"
one trader said. "With Russian exports low and a stronger U.S.
market, people probably see more tightness in the market, thus
steepening the backwardation."
Heating oil differentials were broadly unchanged, with
demand ebbing away as summer approaches. On the diesel front,
Asian demand lent some support to prices as Indian sought more
imports rose due to refinery maintenance.
Fuel oil remained well supported, with traders citing lower
Russian exports as well as continued robust appetite from Japan
as the move away from nuclear energy continues.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts of
between minus $1-$3 to May ICE gasoil futures, steady from
Wednesday. Gunvor, Vitol and NSG bought while Statoil and COHK
sold.
* May ICE gasoil futures were up 1.12 percent at
$996.50 a tonne by 1604 GMT. Despite the relative price
strength, speculators have been trimming back their net longs on
the contract in recent weeks.
* ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.80 a barrel, up
from the previous session's close of $13.90 a barrel.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
wider at around $4 a tonne from $3 on Wednesday.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Eight diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
ICE gasoil futures of between $18-$20.5 a tonne fob ARA, and
broadly in line with Wednesday's range of $20 a tonne fob ARA.
* NSG, Litasco, CPCSL and DS were all bidding while offers
came from COHK, Mercuria, AIC and Statoil.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges traded on Thursday. Bids came in at
between $66-$67 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil, while the offer
came in at $70 over. The previous session, the premiums over ICE
gasoil stood at $68 a tonne fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded again, with bids and offers between the
$70-$75 a tonne cif NWE range.
FUEL OIL
* Lower exports from Russia , together with falling
inventories in ARA lent some support to prices on Thursday.
* Stockpiles fell 24 percent week-on-week, down to 598,000
tonnes from 787,000 tonnes after a Very Large Crude Carrier
departed for Singapore last week. The Asian market, particularly
Japan, has been a thirsty buyer of European fuel oil.
* JBC Energy consultants said data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC) showed "consumption of
fuel oil and direct burning crude at Japanese utilities remained
strong in March", noting that first quarter usage was on average
380,000 barrels per day higher than a year ago.
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $729 a tonne fob ARA, on the upper
range of Wednesday's $721-$729 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $675.25-$677.00 a tonne fob ARA, firming from
the previous session's $669.25-$672.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)