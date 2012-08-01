LONDON, Aug 1 Gasoil barge differentials traded
sideways in northwest Europe on Wednesday against a backdrop of
weak demand, whilst diesel differentials rose after bullish U.S.
data, but traders warned more product was on the way.
Gasoil barges have entered a summer lull, with a combination
of lower Rhine water levels and muted demand dampening activity
in the market.
A broker said that Rhine water levels were lower than what
would be considered optimal following a spell of dry weather on
the Continent, and a further drop in water levels is forecast.
"But I do not see a lot of product moving up the Rhine at
the moment," he said.
A barge trader said a 3,000 tonne capacity barge could
currently only take a maximum of some 1,700 tonnes along the
Rhine to Switzerland. "So many people have just decided, 'Let's
go for a holiday'."
He added that German demand had tailed off with the higher
flat price for gasoil.
Diesel differentials rose slightly after the Energy
Information Administration said that U.S. distillate stockpiles
had fallen 974,000 barrels week-on-week, compared with consensus
forecasts for a 1.1 million barrel build.
But traders were generally pessimistic about the outlook for
premiums because of the influx of product expected from the
United States, Asia and the Middle East.
One middle distillates trader cited a big diesel export
programme from refineries on the West Coast of India, which he
expected to hit Europe in August. "I have seen them in the
market looking to fix a few more cargoes."
He added that there had been a big export programme to the
Middle East from northwest Europe, "But this is not really
eating into what is just sitting around in the north."
Europe's refineries increased their runs to take advantage
of better distillates margins after an acute shortage of diesel
in early July. But now the market is long again as demand has
tailed off.
"We need to see the Mediterranean clear a bit more to really
see that tightness in northwest Europe," a trader said.
In the Mediterranean, traders said demand was slowing down a
bit, with Turkey now buying less than it did in July. However,
Jordan's majority state-owned refinery Jopetrol has
issued a gasoil buy tender for delivery in September to
November.
GASOIL
* No gasoil barges traded, with no bids or offers for 50 ppm
and only bids for 0.1 percent gasoil. Bids came at a discount to
August ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with
Tuesday's trade.
* August ICE gasoil futures were up 0.52 percent at
$911 a tonne at 1543 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil curve LGO-1=R was flat at the front end,
which market participants attributed to refineries having
increased their run rates. Previously, diesel supplies were very
tight, which forced up prices and premiums at the front end.
* The ICE gasoil refining margin LGO-LCO1=R for September
was at $16.11 a barrel, only slightly down from Tuesday's $16.14
a barrel.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four barges traded in the window at premiums to August ICE
gasoil futures of $27-$28.25 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from
Tuesday's trades at $24-$26 a tonne.
* Morgan Stanley bought all the barges, from North Sea
Group, Vitol and Unipec Singapore.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges traded in the window, because there
were no bids. Offers came at premiums to August ICE gasoil of
$76 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $70 a tonne
premiums.
* No cargoes traded.
* Despite extra flights around the Olympics, demand for jet
fuel hasn't picked up much in northwest Europe because of the
persistent backwardation in the market, a jet fuel broker said.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $644-$648 a tonne fob ARA, in
line with Tuesday's trade at $647 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $600.25-$601.50 a tonne fob ARA, down
from$604.50-$605 a tonne on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)