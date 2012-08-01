LONDON, Aug 1 Gasoil barge differentials traded sideways in northwest Europe on Wednesday against a backdrop of weak demand, whilst diesel differentials rose after bullish U.S. data, but traders warned more product was on the way.

Gasoil barges have entered a summer lull, with a combination of lower Rhine water levels and muted demand dampening activity in the market.

A broker said that Rhine water levels were lower than what would be considered optimal following a spell of dry weather on the Continent, and a further drop in water levels is forecast.

"But I do not see a lot of product moving up the Rhine at the moment," he said.

A barge trader said a 3,000 tonne capacity barge could currently only take a maximum of some 1,700 tonnes along the Rhine to Switzerland. "So many people have just decided, 'Let's go for a holiday'."

He added that German demand had tailed off with the higher flat price for gasoil.

Diesel differentials rose slightly after the Energy Information Administration said that U.S. distillate stockpiles had fallen 974,000 barrels week-on-week, compared with consensus forecasts for a 1.1 million barrel build.

But traders were generally pessimistic about the outlook for premiums because of the influx of product expected from the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

One middle distillates trader cited a big diesel export programme from refineries on the West Coast of India, which he expected to hit Europe in August. "I have seen them in the market looking to fix a few more cargoes."

He added that there had been a big export programme to the Middle East from northwest Europe, "But this is not really eating into what is just sitting around in the north."

Europe's refineries increased their runs to take advantage of better distillates margins after an acute shortage of diesel in early July. But now the market is long again as demand has tailed off.

"We need to see the Mediterranean clear a bit more to really see that tightness in northwest Europe," a trader said.

In the Mediterranean, traders said demand was slowing down a bit, with Turkey now buying less than it did in July. However, Jordan's majority state-owned refinery Jopetrol has issued a gasoil buy tender for delivery in September to November.

GASOIL

* No gasoil barges traded, with no bids or offers for 50 ppm and only bids for 0.1 percent gasoil. Bids came at a discount to August ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's trade.

* August ICE gasoil futures were up 0.52 percent at $911 a tonne at 1543 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil curve LGO-1=R was flat at the front end, which market participants attributed to refineries having increased their run rates. Previously, diesel supplies were very tight, which forced up prices and premiums at the front end.

* The ICE gasoil refining margin LGO-LCO1=R for September was at $16.11 a barrel, only slightly down from Tuesday's $16.14 a barrel.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Four barges traded in the window at premiums to August ICE gasoil futures of $27-$28.25 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from Tuesday's trades at $24-$26 a tonne.

* Morgan Stanley bought all the barges, from North Sea Group, Vitol and Unipec Singapore.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No jet fuel barges traded in the window, because there were no bids. Offers came at premiums to August ICE gasoil of $76 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $70 a tonne premiums.

* No cargoes traded.

* Despite extra flights around the Olympics, demand for jet fuel hasn't picked up much in northwest Europe because of the persistent backwardation in the market, a jet fuel broker said.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $644-$648 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's trade at $647 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $600.25-$601.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from$604.50-$605 a tonne on Tuesday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)