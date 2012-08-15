LONDON, Aug 15 Diesel differentials in northwest Europe weakened on Wednesday after bearish data from the United States, a key supplier of diesel to the European market, but U.S. refinery fires will realign flows and keep the market tight, traders said. U.S. distillate stocks rose 677,000 barrels week-on-week compared with expectations for a 200,000 barrel draw, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. This suggests there is still diesel available for export. But European traders are struggling to source spot diesel cargoes due to unattractive arbitrages from the United States and Asia, and market participants said Europe was likely to stay tight for the forseeable future. "The strength here is limiting arbitrage opportunities to Europe for sure," said one U.S.-based trader. Jet fuel premiums have also gone through the roof in Asia and are near 51-month highs as traders vie for limited spot barrels to capitalise on arbitrage opportunities to the States. The United States is importing at least 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel from Asia to help offset a loss of capacity on the West Coast due to refinery outages. Chevron's Richmond, California refinery is expected to be offline for months following a fire in its crude distillation unit and Shell's Martinez, California refinery has also shut down following a blaze . "The high basis has prompted some cargoes to be imported," a trader confirmed. "Last I read there were three tankers or so waiting for discharge in the port of Los Angeles." Europe is expected to stay tight for both diesel and jet as traders seek better opportunities elsewhere, with Europe's own refineries heading into maintenance season in September. The return of Libya's Ras Lanuf refinery at the end of August is thought likely to have little impact on European supplies as sending jet fuel to Asia will be more profitable. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne, unchanged from Tuesday's deals. * Vitol sold all the barges, two to Statoil and one to BP. * No barges of 50 ppm traded. Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix in Switzerland, suggested German households can slow the pace of their heating oil purchases given the very high euro-denominated prices and the fact that they are not behind in their pre-winter restocking. * September ICE gasoil futures were up 1.23 percent at $969.25 a tonne at 1542 GMT. * The ICE gasoil curve was in a slight contango of 25 cents a tonne for September/October. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $14.99 a barrel, up a notch from $14.95 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. DIESEL * Three diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil of $33-$34 a tonne fob ARA, softening from Tuesday's trades at premiums of $38-$39 a tonne. * North Sea Group sold one barge to SK Energy and two to Morgan Stanley. * Morgan Stanley has been very active buying diesel barges in the window over the past week, which some traders suggested was to cover a long swaps position. JET FUEL * BP sold a jet fuel barge to Shell, and Vitol sold a cargo to Shell, with the balance at a premium to September ICE gasoil futures of $83 a tonne cif NWE. * This was down from Tuesday's bids at premiums of $86-$91 a tonne cif NWE. Wednesday's jet fuel cargo bids and offers came at premiums of $83-$90 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $691-$700 a tonne fob ARA, up from $691-$693 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $642-$643.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's $634-$636 a tonne range.