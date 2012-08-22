LONDON, Aug 22 Diesel barge differentials crept higher in Europe on Wednesday, with traders pointing to more strength due to planned maintenance by refiners, which will limit the supply of products. The refinery maintenance season starts again in September, when many plants in the region will undergo scheduled work that will limit capacity and potentially reverse recent increases in refinery output rates. In the United States data from the Energy Information Administration showed that distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, rose 992,000 barrels to 125.21 million barrels, though this was compared with forecasts for a build of 1 million barrels. Physical gasoil stayed at a relatively steep discount to futures, with traders citing quiet summer trade and a seasonal lack of demand in the region. Stronger prices in Asia and the United States also limited supply in Europe, keeping the arbitrage window closed and supporting prices. GASOIL * Gasoil barge differentials were unchanged for a seventh session, with Vitol again selling a barge to Statoil at a discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne. * September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.1 percent at $986.50 a tonne at 1604 GMT. * The front of the ICE gasoil curve became slightly more backwardated, with the September/October spread trading at minus $1.25 cents. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $17.76 a barrel, below the $18.15 at the previous close. DIESEL * Diesel barges gained slightly, with two trading at $30 a tonne over September ICE gasoil futures, compared with the previous day's $29 a tonne fob ARA premiums. * Morgan Stanley bought both from Statoil. * No barges of 50ppm diesel traded. On Monday the last day they traded, prices were at $14-$15 a tonne over September futures. JET FUEL * BP sold two cargoes to Shell at CCM minus $1 and minus $2 respectively, in line with the bid/offer range the previous day. * BP also sold a cargo to Shell at ICE gasoil futures plus $81 a tonne cif NWE. This was lower than the bid offer range of $82/$84 a tonne the previous day. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were traded at $709 a tonne fob ARA, compared to those discussed at $711-$714 a tonne the previous day. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $652-$653.50, up a touch on the previous day's $651-$653.25 a tonne range.