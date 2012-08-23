LONDON, Aug 23 Diesel barge differentials held
steady on Thursday, with traders seeing potential for gains in
coming weeks due to a looming increase in Russian fuel export
tax.
Russia's oil export duty for September is expected to jump
by 17 percent to $393.8 per tonne from $336.6 in August
following a surge in oil prices, according to calculations by
the Finance Ministry and Reuters.
"This means quite a lot (of Russian diesel bound for Western
Europe) has been dragged forward to load prior month end ... and
consequently it looks like there may be less exports next
month," one market participant said.
"There's Russian maintenance too, so both European refining
and Russian supply could be short next month. It could be a real
sting in the tail."
Gasoil stocks independently held in ARA edged lower to 2.393
million tonnes, from 2.403 million tonnes the previous week,
independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday.
The gasoil market was being propped up by demand for diesel,
Kulsen said, noting that there was still little demand for
heating oil.
GASOIL
* Gasoil barge differentials showed their first change in
over a week, with one barge trading at a discount to ICE gasoil
futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA. The remaining three barges traded
at a discount of $4 a tonne, in line with the previous days.
* North Sea Group, Vitol and Trafigura sold to Shell and
Petroineos.
* One cargo traded at ICE Gasoil futures plus $9 a tonne cif
NWE. Gunvor sold to Litasco.
* September ICE gasoil futures were up 1.02 percent
at $995.00 a tonne at 1528 GMT.
* The front of the ICE gasoil curve became slightly less
backwardated, with the September/October spread
trading at minus 50 cents from around minus $1.25 the previous
day.
* The ICE gasoil crack was at $17.66 a barrel,
almost unchanged from the previous day.
DIESEL
* Some six diesel barges traded at premiums of $29-$30 a
tonne fob ARA over September ICE gasoil futures, in line with
the trades the previous day.
* Morgan Stanley was an active buyer once again, taking all
the barges from North Sea Group, Unipec, and Shell.
* No barges of 50ppm diesel traded. On Monday the last day
they traded, prices were at $14-$15 a tonne over September
futures.
JET FUEL
* As with the previous session, BP sold two cargoes to
Shell. This time the trades were both at CCM minus $1, compared
to the minus $1-minus $2 range on Wednesday.
* There were no cargoes traded. There were four bids in the
$86-$88 a tonne cif NWE range and a bid at a premium of $86 a
tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were traded at $712-$712.50 a tonne, up from the
$709 a tonne fob ARA the day before.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $657-$658.50, above the $652-$653.50 a tonne
range on Wednesday.