LONDON, Sept 4 Tight supplies supported
distillate margins in Northwest Europe on Tuesday, as the lack
of imports from the U.S. and seasonal maintenance exerted
pressure on available supplies.
Refinery maintenance in Europe and Russia is limiting the
availability of distillate products, while the arbitrage window
for imports from the U.S. is shut as prices across the Atlantic
have been boosted by unplanned refinery outages there.
Diesel prices in Northern Europe are particularly strong,
with cargoes fetching $5-a-tonne premium to those in the
Mediterranean, according to a trader.
The front month ICE gasoil contract fell back with crude on
Monday as weak U.S. economic data weighed, but remained
supported, having gained close to 18 percent over the past
month.
Traders were eyeing the winners of Libya's first post-war
jet fuel and fuel oil supply tender from Ras Lanuf, the
country's largest refinery.
One jet fuel cargo was thought to have been awarded to
Total, but this could not be confirmed by the company and no
other winners emerged.
GASOIL
* Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts of $3
a tonne fob ARA to September ICE gasoil futures, up from $4 a
tonne discounts on Monday.
* Shell again was the only buyer, picking up all four from
Vitol and PetroIneos.
* September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.62
percent at $995.25 a tonne at 1609 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack was at $18.67 a barrel,
slightly above the previous close at $18.55 a barrel.
* The front of the ICE gasoil curve was in a backwardation
of 50 cents a tonne for September/October , in line
with Monday's session, after flipping from a contango the
previous week.
DIESEL
* In a busy session dominated by BP, Shell and Vitol on the
sell side, and Morgan Stanley and Total on the buy side, 21
barges changed hands at $32-$33 a tonne premiums to September
ICE futures, up from $29.50-$31 a tonne premiums on Monday.
* Two barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at $$18 a tonne over
September ICE futures, within Monday's $17-$20 a tonne fob ARA
range.
JET FUEL
* No barges traded. BP offered at CCM plus $1 a tonne, while
Shell bid at $92 a tonne premiums to September ICE gasoil
futures, while Morgan Stanley bid at $94 a tonne over October
ICE gasoil futures.
* Vitol sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at CCM minus $1 a
tonne and $96 a tonne over October ICE futures.
* Vitol also sold two cargoes to BP at CCM plus $1 a tonne
and $88 a tonne over September ICE futures.
* Premiums paid were at the lower end of Monday's $88-$98 a
tonne range.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $716-$725 a tonne fob ARA, in
the region of Monday's $720 a tonne fob ARA trade.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $655-$656.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly
below Monday's $657-$659 a tonne fob ARA range.