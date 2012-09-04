LONDON, Sept 4 Tight supplies supported distillate margins in Northwest Europe on Tuesday, as the lack of imports from the U.S. and seasonal maintenance exerted pressure on available supplies. Refinery maintenance in Europe and Russia is limiting the availability of distillate products, while the arbitrage window for imports from the U.S. is shut as prices across the Atlantic have been boosted by unplanned refinery outages there. Diesel prices in Northern Europe are particularly strong, with cargoes fetching $5-a-tonne premium to those in the Mediterranean, according to a trader. The front month ICE gasoil contract fell back with crude on Monday as weak U.S. economic data weighed, but remained supported, having gained close to 18 percent over the past month. Traders were eyeing the winners of Libya's first post-war jet fuel and fuel oil supply tender from Ras Lanuf, the country's largest refinery. One jet fuel cargo was thought to have been awarded to Total, but this could not be confirmed by the company and no other winners emerged. GASOIL * Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts of $3 a tonne fob ARA to September ICE gasoil futures, up from $4 a tonne discounts on Monday. * Shell again was the only buyer, picking up all four from Vitol and PetroIneos. * September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.62 percent at $995.25 a tonne at 1609 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $18.67 a barrel, slightly above the previous close at $18.55 a barrel. * The front of the ICE gasoil curve was in a backwardation of 50 cents a tonne for September/October , in line with Monday's session, after flipping from a contango the previous week. DIESEL * In a busy session dominated by BP, Shell and Vitol on the sell side, and Morgan Stanley and Total on the buy side, 21 barges changed hands at $32-$33 a tonne premiums to September ICE futures, up from $29.50-$31 a tonne premiums on Monday. * Two barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at $$18 a tonne over September ICE futures, within Monday's $17-$20 a tonne fob ARA range. JET FUEL * No barges traded. BP offered at CCM plus $1 a tonne, while Shell bid at $92 a tonne premiums to September ICE gasoil futures, while Morgan Stanley bid at $94 a tonne over October ICE gasoil futures. * Vitol sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at CCM minus $1 a tonne and $96 a tonne over October ICE futures. * Vitol also sold two cargoes to BP at CCM plus $1 a tonne and $88 a tonne over September ICE futures. * Premiums paid were at the lower end of Monday's $88-$98 a tonne range. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $716-$725 a tonne fob ARA, in the region of Monday's $720 a tonne fob ARA trade. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $655-$656.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below Monday's $657-$659 a tonne fob ARA range.