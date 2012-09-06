LONDON, Sept 6 Diesel differentials in northwest Europe rose on Thursday as refinery maintenance began to bite, tightening supplies against a backdrop of lower imports. Jet fuel cargo premiums also remained buoyant at over $100 a tonne, reflecting low inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. Jet fuel held in independent tanks slipped to 366,000 tonnes from 395,000 tonnes week-on-week, according to data from Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Traders said that the market was tightening due to lower imports from Asia, Russia and the United States, and European refineries winding down for maintenance. This is pushing up differentials across the middle distillates complex. "The maintenance in September and October is heavy - a lot of capacity will be out," one jet fuel trader said. "Demand is still pretty dull but a lot of supply has been taken out. The U.S. has been pulling." A broker added that strength in the Far East was also supporting jet premiums. Although the Mediterranean market is expected to benefit from the return of Libya's Ras Lanuf refinery, northwest Europe remains under pressure with at least six Russian refineries undertaking seasonal maintenance over the next two months. Some market participants added that logistical problems were adding to the tightness. "There is a lot of oil on LR2 (long range 2 product) tankers, and they don't fit into the smaller ports," a trader said. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded in the window. North Sea Group sold the barge to Shell at a discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $2.50 a tonne fob ARA. This was a little weaker than Wednesday's trades at a discount of $2 a tonne. * September ICE gasoil futures were up 0.97 percent at $991 a tonne at 1540 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.24 a barrel, up from $18.09 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * The front of the ICE gasoil curve LGO-1=R was in a slight contango of 25 cents a tonne for September/October. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Twelve diesel barges traded in the window, seven of them summer quality and the rest intermediate grade. * The barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil futures of $36-$37 a tonne fob ARA, up from $35 a tonne on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley bought nine of the barges and Total bought three. * September ICE low sulphur gasoil futures were up 0.88 percent at $1,026.50 a tonne by 1549 GMT. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded but the last bid came at a premium of $20 a tonne fob ARA, up from $19 a tonne over September ICE gasoil futures on Wednesday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded as there were no offers, but bids came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $91-$98 a tonne fob ARA. * Vitol sold a cargo to Total. Bids in the cargo market came at premiums to September ICE gasoil futures of $103-$104 a tonne cif NWE, in line with Wednesday's trade. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $718 a tonne fob ARA, up from $711 a tonne on Wednesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $651.75-$654.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from $646.50-$647.25 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)