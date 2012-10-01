LONDON, Oct 1 Diesel barge and cargo differentials in northwest Europe rose on Monday and ICE gasoil futures retained their strong backwardation against a backdrop of tight supply due to seasonal refinery maintenance and unplanned outages in the Americas. On the heating oil side, traders waited to see if German households will resume buying to replenish their tanks ahead of winter, although with prices back up around $980 a tonne they are more likely to sit tight. Brokers confirmed they had seen more demand for diesel than heating oil to date. Michael Wittner, an oil analyst at Societe Generale in New York, said that refinery maintenance should support ICE gasoil cracks for another four to eight weeks, but once product runs and output pick up again, the crack will come off. GASOIL * One 0.1 percent gasoil barge traded at a discount to October ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Friday's trades at discounts of $2-$2.50 a tonne. Gunvor sold the barge to Mercuria. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but bids and offers came in the $47-$50 a tonne fob ARA premium range. * At 1541 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were flat at $980.50 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was weaker at $18.84 a barrel, slipping from $19.11 a barrel on Friday. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at around $6 a tonne, slightly weaker than Friday's $6.25 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $48-$49 a tonne fob ARA, up from $42-$47.50 a tonne on Friday. * Phillips 66, Total and North Sea Group sold the barges to Vitol and Morgan Stanley. * Total bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel from Litasco at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $62 a tonne cif NWE, up from Friday's trade at a premium of $57 a tonne. * In the Mediterranean market Koch bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel from Repsol at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $45 a tonne cif MED. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $83-$86 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's premium at $81 a tonne fob ARA. * One cargo traded, with Vitol selling to BP. * The International Air Transport Association expects the $630 billion airline industry to make a net profit of $4.1 billion this year, up from an earlier forecast of $3 billion but still less than half the $8.4 billion achieved in 2011. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $680-$688 a tonne fob ARA, a wider price range than Friday's trades at $682-$685 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $629-$632 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's trades at $628.25-$633 a tonne. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)