LONDON, Oct 8 Gasoil barge differentials firmed
slightly on Monday after demand for the 0.1 percent
specification picked up from North Africa, the Benelux and
Switzerland.
At the same time, the middle distillates market remains
tight due to refinery maintenance. "Later on in October it
should relax slightly," a jet trader said.
Around 2 million barrels per day of capacity is currently
offline in the Atlantic basin according to SEB analysts. They
also noted that U.S. distillate inventories are weak, which is
reducing potential arbitrage flows to Europe.
Exxon Mobil has been assessing the damage to the
diesel hydrotreater affected by fire last Wednesday at its
560,500 barrel-per-day facility in Baytown, Texas. Output
remains reduced at the largest operating refinery in the United
States.
ICE gasoil backwardation remains wide at some $11 a tonne at
the front of the curve, reflecting the tightness in the prompt
market and the upcoming switch to winter specification diesel.
"However, with maintenance season in Russia ending in
November and December and European turnarounds easing over the
same period, we expect the current tightness in the (diesel)
market to subside," analysts at JBC Energy said.
GASOIL
* Nine 0.1 percent gasoil barges changed hands, with Vitol
buying eight and Mercuria the other. Shell, Gunvor, Transcor and
North Sea Group sold the barges.
* Three barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil
futures while others traded at discounts of 50 cents to $2 a
tonne fob ARA. This was a slightly firmer range than Friday's
$1-$2 a tonne discounts.
* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at a premium to October
ICE gasoil of $35 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's $34-$37
a tonne bid-offer range. North Sea Group sold the barge to
Mabanaft.
* At 1540 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up
0.28 percent at $992.25 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.89 a
barrel, up slightly from $19.62 a barrel around the same time on
Friday.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was a
little narrower at around $11 a tonne, in from $11.50 a tonne on
Friday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $38-$39 a tonne fob
ARA, slipping from Friday's $42-$44 a tonne premiums.
* North Sea Group sold all the barges, with Vitol, Mocoh and
BP buying.
* At 1544 GMT, October ICE diesel futures were up
0.07 percent at $1,030.25 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded, at premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures of $96 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with
Friday's bids and offers at $94-$99 a tonne.
* No cargoes traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to
November ICE gasoil futures of $82-$89 a tonne cif NWE. This was
down from Friday's bids at premiums of $89-$97 a tonne.
* Analysts said in a note that while jet fuel demand is
seasonally declining, cracks remain supported by low inventories
and refineries focusing on the even tighter diesel market.
* "Some middle distillate arbitrage flows into Europe during
October should, to some extent, help stabilise the market," they
said. Flows from the Far East should pick up as Asian demand is
expected to be lacklustre in the fourth quarter.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $653 a tonne fob ARA, down from
Friday's trades at $659-$660 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $607.50-$611 a tonne fob ARA, down
from $615-$618 a tonne on Friday.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)