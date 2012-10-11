LONDON, Oct 11 Distillates prices remained underpinned on Thursday in a still tight market for gasoil and diesel, particularly in Northwest Europe, as the Mediterranean market was now said to be balanced. Traders did not envisage prices backing off for another two to three weeks when seasonal refinery maintenance comes to an end and once winter grades fully enter the markets. Inventories in Atlantic Basin have been unusually low due to refinery closures, such as one at the UK's Coryton refinery, and other major disruptions over the summer, such as at Venezuela's 645,000 barrel per day Amuay refinery. Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell almost 4 percent week-on-week to their lowest level since January as backwardation in gasoil futures widened, independent Dutch analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday. However, the diesel arbitrage from Asia to Europe has reopened after being closed for 6 months, said one distillates trader. "Three long range cargoes were fixed and another two are in discussion between now and November, in addition to the Reliand cargoes," the trader explained. One trader saw the United States as the only saviour for the tightness but the arbitrage remains stubbornly closed for the moment. Another said diesel could start trickling over after losing ground this week. But the U.S. East Coast is likely to become very tight on gasoil coming into winter with new environmental regulations. There was a flurry of activity on the gasoil and diesel markets after lacklustre action on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's October ICE gasoil futures expiration. Physical deliveries of gasoil for the October futures contract rose to 318,800 tonnes, or 3,188 lots, from 190,000 tonnes last month. The jet fuel market remained lacklustre as the steep backwardation of around $13 a tonne in the front month barge differential swaps kept buyers at bay, one market player said. GASOIL * Seven gasoil barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $14 a tonne fob ARA with one at $12 a tonne. Gunvor and North Sea Group sold mainly to Vitol and one cargo to Mercuria. The levels were on a par with a deal on Wednesday. * Three 50 ppm gasoil barges traded at premiums to the November ICE gasoil futures of $49-$50 a tonne up from Wednesday's bid at $45 a tonne. * At 1641 GMT, the ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $20.33 a barrel on par with Wednesday $20.23 a barrel. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R shrunk to $9.50 a tonne from $17 a tonne. * Vitol bid for a gasoil cargo in Northwest Europe at November gasoil futures plus $8 a tonne but no sellers surfaced. * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered at CCM minus $5 and Vitol bid to CCM minus $6 before withdrawing. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eleven barges of intermediate diesel traded at premiums to the November ICE gasoil futures of $52-$54 a tonne fob ARA. North Sea Group, Koch, Mercuria and Unipec were sellers, mainly to Morgan Stanley but Shell also picked up one barge. * The deals were in line with Wednesday's levels. * In Northwest Europe, two cargoes traded. Total bought a cargo from Gunvor at November ICE gasoil futures plus $52 a tonne cif and BP bought one from Koch at November ICE gasoil futures plus $59 a tonne. * In the Mediterranean, bids were at premiums to November gasoil futures of $37-$42 and offers at $39-$40 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge traded at a premium to November ICE gasoil futures of $89 a tonne fob ARA, at the higher end of a range of bids on Wednesday, which were at $82-$91 a tonne. * No cargoes traded but bids came in at combination prices of CCM plus $3-$9 and premiums to the November ICE gasoil futures of $73-$79 a tonne cif NWE. Vitol offered a cargo at CCM plus $10 a tonne. The bids were largely in line with Wednesday's offers at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $74-$83 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $665 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper range Wednesday's deals at $660-$665 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $626-$629 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Wednesday's deals at $626-$628.75 a tonne. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)