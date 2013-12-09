LONDON Dec 9 Diesel barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Monday partly in anticipation of lower imports from the United States even though this is expected to have limited impact because demand is weak.

In barge trading, demand for diesel and heating oil in northwest Europe remained flat.

"I don't expect much change until the end of the year, people have mostly closed their books," a trader said.

The diesel arbitrage between the U.S. Gulf Coast and Europe remained closed for most traders, with a total of around 2 million tonnes expected to arrive in December, down from some 3 million tonnes in November, traders said.

The lower imports were, nevertheless, not expected to create significant supply tightness in the region because of weak demand, traders said.

"Europe will probably be a little short, but not so short that the lack of arb flows is causing instant impact," a trader said.

The desulphurisation unit at Repsol's 220,000 barrels per day Bilbao refinery, operated by Petronor, remains shut following a Dec. 5 incident but diesel production from the plant has not been impacted, a company spokesman said.

The European Union adopted a regulation on Monday making jet fuel imports duty-free starting next year, ending months of uncertainty that had worried airlines, refiners and traders.

EU ministers today adopted a regulation removing duties on jet fuel imports as from 1 January 2014, the European Commission said in a statement.

Monday's move applies to all imports of jet fuel, regardless of origin, the Commission said.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded. Discussions were in a range of minus $1.50 to plus 50 cents fob ARA against the December gasoil futures.

* No gasoil cargoes trades in northwest Europe or the Mediterranean. Glencore bid for two cargoes of French spec gasoil, including one at $8.50 a tonne cif Genoa above the December gasoil futures.

* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at $8 a tonne above December gasoil futures, up from $5-$7 a tonne on Friday. A second barge traded at $6 a tonne fob ARA above the January gasoil futures. Phillips 66 and AST sold to Morgan Stanley.

* By 1646 GMT December ICE gasoil futures were down $6.75 a tonne at $934.00 a tonne.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.62 a barrel, up from $15.17 a barrel on Thursday.

* December and January ICE gasoil futures were in a contango of $1.50 a tonne, slightly stronger than on Friday.

DIESEL

* Six Diesel barge traded at $13 a tonne fob ARA above December gasoil futures, up from $11 a tonne on Friday.

* Shell, Vitol and Glencore sold to AST, Morgan Stanley and TPR.

* No cargoes traded in northwest Europe. Litasco and Gunvor offered two cargoes of French and German winter spec. Trafigura abd BP bid for three cargoes into Teesside, Trafigura bid for another cargo into Thames, Morgan Stanley asked for two cargoes into Hamburg while Mercuria bid for a cargo into Pauillac.

* No cargoes traded in the Mediterranean. There were no offers, Total bid for two cargoes cif basis Lavera and Koper, ERG bid for one into Fimicino.

JET FUEL

* Four barges traded, including one at $73 a tonne fob ARA above the january gasoil futures. Vitol and BP sold to Shell.

* Vitol sold to Trafigura the only cargo traded in northwest Europe. Trafigura and BP bid for three cargoes.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $608 a tonne fob ARA, down from $612 a tonne on Friday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $575-$576.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $578-$579 a tonne.