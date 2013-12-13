LONDON Dec 13 Diesel and heating oil barge differentials in northwest Europe were unchanged on Friday as the market continued to wind down for Christmas.

Instead, traders were studying a large diesel buy tender issued by BP for 2014. The oil major is seeking between 300,000 and 400,000 tonnes a month for delivery into northwest Europe.

On the heating oil side, market participants do not expect a sudden rush in demand before Christmas as the weather is forecast to be milder than usual over the next two weeks. "It's pretty calm," a barge broker said.

Gasoil stocks independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose for the first time in eight weeks on Thursday, but are still below the seasonal norm.

Analysts at Commerzbank said that the situation remained fundamentally tight, with gasoil stocks a good 25 percent below the five-year average.

Workers at Total's La Mede, Gonfreville, Grandpuits, Feyzin and Donges refineries voted to strike on Friday, choking output at the plants.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil or 50 ppm traded.

* At 1706 GMT the January ICE gasoil futures contract was down $7.75 at $917.75 a tonne.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $14.95 a barrel, down from $15.77 a barrel on Thursday.

* The January and February ICE gasoil futures contracts were in a small backwardation of 50 cents a tonne.

* In the northwest Europe market, Phillips 66 sold a 0.1 percent gasoil cargo to Gunvor at a premium to January ICE gasoil futures of $4.50 a tonne.

DIESEL

* No diesel barges traded as there were no bids. Offers came at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures of $8 a tonne fob ARA.

JET FUEL

* Three jet fuel barges traded, with Shell buying two from Vitol and one from BP.

* No cargoes traded. BP was bidding and Vitol offered.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $595-$601 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's trades at $608-$609 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $573-$575 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from Thursday's $573-$573.50 a tonne.