LONDON Dec 16 Diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe rose on Monday, supported by uncertainty over a string of refinery strikes in France that threatened to tighten supplies.

Demand nevertheless remained meagre as oil majors offered large volumes throughout the day with little buying interest, according to traders.

"There's no real demand on 10 ppm (particles per million) or 50 ppm. It's quiet from end-users but some traders are interested," one trader said.

Diesel barge and cargo differentials rose by around $1.50 during morning trade as five of Total's French refineries remained shut due to strikes.

Unions at several of the refineries agreed later in the day to end the strike, but the hardline CGT union did not announce its decision before the end of trading.

A similar picture appeared in the Mediterranean. Refineries operating at near-minimum rates have been unable to boost profit margins as demand was thin, trader said.

Gasoil stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and Flushing storage hub fell by 2.5 percent to above 2.55 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 6, data from research company Genscape showed.

Traders were assessing the impact of BP's rare tender issued on Friday to buy 300,000 to 420,000 tonnes of diesel per month in 2014 in northern Europe.

The tender was for delivery on a cost-insurance-freight (cif) basis and closes at the end of next week, according to traders.

Over the past weeks, Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil sold diesel for next-year delivery at tenders at premiums often described by traders as unusually strong.

"BP is a large cif spot diesel buyer. This term tender is unusual and it looks like a move to assess how cif term prices compare with cif spot because spot prices for next year look aggressive," one trader said.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded, with bid/offers coming at a strong spread of minus $4 to minus $1 a tonne fob ARA below the January ICE gasoil futures.

* Three barges of 50 particles per million (ppm) heating oil traded at $4 a tonne fob ARA above the January gasoil futures. AST sold to Cargill.

* At 1700 GMT the January ICE gasoil futures contract was up $14.00 at $931.75 a tonne.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $14.60 a barrel, down 35 cents from Friday.

* The January and February ICE gasoil futures contracts were in a small backwardation of 75 cents a tonne.

DIESEL

* Three barges of diesel traded at $15 a tonne fob ARA above the January gasoil futures. Gunvor and Shell sold to TPR.

JET FUEL

* BP sold to Shell the two barges that traded at $69 a tonne fob ARA above the January gasoil futures.

* No cargoes traded. BP bid for three cargoes, while Vitol offered three, including one at $73 a tonne above February gasoil futures.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $606-$607 a tonne fob ARA.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $579-$581.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from $573-$575 a tonne on Friday.