LONDON, June 3 The euro rose broadly. German Bund yields soared and European stock markets trimmed gains on Wednesday, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was willing to look through bond market volatility.

The euro rose to $1.1175, recovering from a low of $1.1079, and 0.2 percent higher on the day. It hit a near five-month peak against the yen and a 3-1/2 week high against the British pound.

The German 10-year bund yield rose to 0.80 percent, its highest since November 2014, while the yield gap over its U.S. counterpart narrowed to around 152 basis points.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1576.30 points. (Reporting by London Markets Team; Editing by Jemima Kelly)