LONDON, Sept 5 European shares rose, Euribor futures pared losses and the euro weakened on Thursday after the European Central Bank signalled that interest rates will stay low for some to come in the face of downside risks to growth.

ECB President Mario Draghi said interest rates were expected to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period, adding that recent developments in financial and money markets may negatively affect economic conditions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 share index was up 0.6 percent at 1,222.79 points at 1243 GMT.

Euribor futures pared losses by up to 5 ticks, to trade 1-5 ticks lower on the day across the 2013-2015 strip. German Bund futures trimmed losses by 24 ticks to trade at 139.10, down 61 ticks on the day.

The euro fell to a four-month low of 84.185 pence , extending losses.