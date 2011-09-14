* Storm winds to subside by Thursday

* Curve power prices halt further drops

LONDON, Sept 14 German and French spot power prices rose on Wednesday as falling wind levels removed renewable energy production from the system, while forward power prices temporarily halted a recent downward trend, traders said.

German day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices settled at 56.45 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday, up around six euros on the previous day.

The equivalent French price was just above 53 euros a MWh, offering arbitrage opportunities from France to Germany.

Peakload (0800 to 2000 local time) prices were largely flat between Germany and France, ranging from 61.60 euros per MWh to 62.70 euros.

"We expect net imports to Germany to increase tomorrow, due to the decrease in wind power production. However, we expect Germany to continue to be a net exporter during the peak, due to healthy solar production levels," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, adding that they expected "EEX (Germany) base for tomorrow will come out around 57 a MWh and peak around 63 euros a MWh."

The strong winds nortwestern Europe has seen for much of this week were expected to subside by Thursday, according to the German weather service DWD, which would imply a significant reduction in German wind power generation.

On the forward curve, the benchmark German 2012 baseload contract halted a recent downward trend by bouncing off its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement value around 57.57 euros a MWh (based on a March low of 53.25 and June high of 60.25 euros a MWh), which also marks the contract's 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value.

But prices failed to rise further and instead encountered heavy resistance around 57.80 euros a MWh, the product's 50 DMA marker.

"Despite today's halt in price drops, the market is still bearish overall, as most expect the economy to get worse before it improves," one trader said.

Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages , report

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages , report

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES

Interconnector maintenance diary: (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)