* Storm winds to subside by Thursday
* Curve power prices halt further drops
LONDON, Sept 14 German and French spot power
prices rose on Wednesday as falling wind levels removed
renewable energy production from the system, while forward power
prices temporarily halted a recent downward trend, traders said.
German day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices
settled at 56.45 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday, up
around six euros on the previous day.
The equivalent French price was just above 53 euros a MWh,
offering arbitrage opportunities from France to Germany.
Peakload (0800 to 2000 local time) prices were largely flat
between Germany and France, ranging from 61.60 euros per MWh to
62.70 euros.
"We expect net imports to Germany to increase tomorrow, due
to the decrease in wind power production. However, we expect
Germany to continue to be a net exporter during the peak, due to
healthy solar production levels," analysts at Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon said, adding that they expected "EEX (Germany) base
for tomorrow will come out around 57 a MWh and peak around 63
euros a MWh."
The strong winds nortwestern Europe has seen for much of
this week were expected to subside by Thursday, according to the
German weather service DWD, which would imply a significant
reduction in German wind power generation.
On the forward curve, the benchmark German 2012 baseload
contract halted a recent downward trend by bouncing off its 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement value around 57.57 euros a MWh
(based on a March low of 53.25 and June high of 60.25 euros a
MWh), which also marks the contract's 100 exponential daily
moving average (DMA) value.
But prices failed to rise further and instead encountered
heavy resistance around 57.80 euros a MWh, the product's 50 DMA
marker.
"Despite today's halt in price drops, the market is still
bearish overall, as most expect the economy to get worse before
it improves," one trader said.
Click on the following for information about European cash
power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages ,
report
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages , report
UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages
report
SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels
NORDIC: report
EU CARBON PRICES
Interconnector maintenance diary:
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)