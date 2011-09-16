By Muriel Boselli

PARIS, Sept 16 European electricity forward spot prices were mixed on Friday while forward prices eased despite stronger oil prices, traders said on Friday.

German Monday peakload was the odd contract out on Friday, with a 3.75 euros a megawatt hour gain at 70.25 euros in an otherwise weaker German power market which saw across-the-board price falls. The French peakload contract for Monday also rose by 6.25 euros to 66.50 euros.

RWE's confirmation its Gundremmingen C reactor will go offline for maintenance from Sunday triggered some hedge buying traders said.

French baseload prices for Monday delivery rose by 2 euros to 51.75 euros per megawatt hour as several nuclear reactors are set to go offline over the weekend.

EDF traditionally carries out maintenance work on its 58 nuclear reactors in the autumn, ahead of the winter, and during the spring, before the summer when demand for electricity can rise sharply due to heat waves.

Monday base cost 60 euros in Germany, 50 cents less than Friday had cost, and Monday peak rose to 70.25 euros.

But overall, demand will remain low without extreme weather turns and supply a touch better, despite some ongoing coal plant issues at RWE, traders said.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Sept. 23 will likely rise by 1.1 percent, due to additions in coal and gas fired capacity, which will override losses in nuclear and hydroelectric capacity, energy bourse EEX data showed.

French nuclear power availability will stand at 47,500 MW at the start of the week before rising by 1,000 MW from Thursday, RTE power grid said.

German and French curve prices were weaker with Cal '12 shedding 25 cents to 57.75 euros and 56.50 euros, respectively. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)