PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 6 European spot electricity
prices rose on Thursday, lifted by forecasts showing lower
levels of wind power levels while curve prices recovered,
traders said.
Germany's Friday baseload contract cost 49.50 euros a
megawatt hour, 1.50 euros up on the day and the French
equivalent contract firmed by 90 cents to 49.50 euros per MWh.
Looking ahead, contracts for next week eased on prospect of
more power wind power.
Weather watchers said while maximum wind capacity usage on
Friday would drop temporarily below 10,000 MW, maximum usage
next Tuesday would be in excess of double that and solar power
output would stay high.
Among newly reported and updated thermal outages, RWE showed
its Neuhaus E brown coal block of 599 MW will be out until
around Oct. 9, having closed late on Wednesday due to turbine
and generator problems.
Its Huckingen A gas block of 303 MW will be out for at least
another day and the same applied to the Weisweiler G gas block
of 253 MW.
Power curve prices recovered further from lows earlier this
week as global coal, gas, oil and carbon prices turned around.
Crude oil was lifted by $1 due to a surprise drawdown of
U.S. inventories and concerns that Libya's largest oil field
could be damaged.
Cal '12 base in German was 15 cents up on the day at 56
euros. This was 40 cents above the latest 6 1/2 month low posted
on Tuesday. The French 2012 basaeload contract was stable at
54.60 euros.
French and Spanish grid operators RTE and REE signed a
contract with the European Investment Bank for a 350 million
euros ($469 million) loan to finance part of the France-Spain
interconnection, which has a 700 million-euro budget.
The interconnection, which will kick off in 2014, will
double the cross-border capacity between the two countries to
2,800 MW.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert)