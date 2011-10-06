PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 6 European spot electricity prices rose on Thursday, lifted by forecasts showing lower levels of wind power levels while curve prices recovered, traders said.

Germany's Friday baseload contract cost 49.50 euros a megawatt hour, 1.50 euros up on the day and the French equivalent contract firmed by 90 cents to 49.50 euros per MWh.

Looking ahead, contracts for next week eased on prospect of more power wind power.

Weather watchers said while maximum wind capacity usage on Friday would drop temporarily below 10,000 MW, maximum usage next Tuesday would be in excess of double that and solar power output would stay high.

Among newly reported and updated thermal outages, RWE showed its Neuhaus E brown coal block of 599 MW will be out until around Oct. 9, having closed late on Wednesday due to turbine and generator problems.

Its Huckingen A gas block of 303 MW will be out for at least another day and the same applied to the Weisweiler G gas block of 253 MW.

Power curve prices recovered further from lows earlier this week as global coal, gas, oil and carbon prices turned around.

Crude oil was lifted by $1 due to a surprise drawdown of U.S. inventories and concerns that Libya's largest oil field could be damaged.

Cal '12 base in German was 15 cents up on the day at 56 euros. This was 40 cents above the latest 6 1/2 month low posted on Tuesday. The French 2012 basaeload contract was stable at 54.60 euros.

French and Spanish grid operators RTE and REE signed a contract with the European Investment Bank for a 350 million euros ($469 million) loan to finance part of the France-Spain interconnection, which has a 700 million-euro budget.

The interconnection, which will kick off in 2014, will double the cross-border capacity between the two countries to 2,800 MW.

($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert)