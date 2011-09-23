PARIS, Sept 23 European electricity curve prices hit 6-week lows on Friday, driven lower by fears of an economic downturn combined with a weaker energy complex, traders said.

The benchmark German contract for 2012 delivery turned lower to 56.55 euros per megawatt hour, its lowest level since Aug. 11. The French contract also fell to 55.35, its lowest since Aug. 9.

"Macro factors are driving the market lower as well as weak front contracts," one trader said. "Nothing is coming to support the market in the short term," he said.

Crude oil futures see-sawed in volatile trading on Friday after dropping to six-week lows as the economic outlook remained gloomy. though some buying sparked by oversold conditions limited losses.

Electricity in the French and German wholesale markets for Monday delivery were up one euro at 54.00 euros and 56.25 euros, respectively.

While forecasts show wind power output will be low in the 10 coming days, temperatures will be 2-4 degrees above seasonal average.

French power grid RTE said that while two reactors were scheduled to stop this weekend, one was due to restart on Monday. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)