PARIS, Sept 23 European electricity curve prices
hit 6-week lows on Friday, driven lower by fears of an economic
downturn combined with a weaker energy complex, traders said.
The benchmark German contract for 2012 delivery turned lower
to 56.55 euros per megawatt hour, its lowest level since Aug.
11. The French contract also fell to 55.35, its lowest since
Aug. 9.
"Macro factors are driving the market lower as well as weak
front contracts," one trader said. "Nothing is coming to support
the market in the short term," he said.
Crude oil futures see-sawed in volatile trading on Friday
after dropping to six-week lows as the economic outlook remained
gloomy. though some buying sparked by oversold conditions
limited losses.
Electricity in the French and German wholesale markets for
Monday delivery were up one euro at 54.00 euros and 56.25 euros,
respectively.
While forecasts show wind power output will be low in the 10
coming days, temperatures will be 2-4 degrees above seasonal
average.
French power grid RTE said that while two reactors were
scheduled to stop this weekend, one was due to restart on
Monday.
