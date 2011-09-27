* German Cal '12 at seven-month low of 56.50 eur/MWh
* Spot rises on low wind projections
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Sept 27 German power curve
prices on Tuesday bounced back from 6 1/2-month lows hit on
Monday on global economic fears as other commodities also
rebounded on fresh data and cautious optimism that there could
be a resolution to the euro zone crisis.
The benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract gained 30 cents to
56.50 euros a megawatt hour. The French 2012 baseload contract
rose by 40 cents to 55.40 euros.
Brent oil rose by more than $2 to above $106 a barrel as
fresh measures discussed by the European Central Bank curbed
some anxiety about European debt.
Coal traded sideways and EU emissions rights edged
higher , while UK gas prices also recovered on higher
demand.
Economic figures were also mildly encouraging -- German
consumer morale held steady going into October at its lowest
level in nearly a year, beating a forecast by economists who had
expected a fall.
In the spot market, the day-ahead base contract in Germany
gained 30 cents to 58.40 euros on low wind power production
forecasts, while peakload for Wednesday dropped by 65 cents to
65.25 euros on a healthy solar power forecast. The French
contract fell by 1.75 euros to 56.25 on warm weather prospects.
Temperatures will broadly stay in a range of 20-26 degrees
Celsius until the end of the week in France and Germany, weather
forecasts showed.
E.ON data showed the utility would keep supply from its
Brokdorf reactor higher for two days than initially planned. It
has also shortened the outage to four days to end Oct. 4,
compared with an initially planned 20 days.
In divergence from previous planning, 1,480 MW Brokdorf is
to stay at half load until Wednesday, then drop to 440 MW on
Thursday and to zero from Friday, regaining full load on Oct. 5,
E.ON's website showed.
(Reporting By Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane
Baird)