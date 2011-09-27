* German Cal '12 at seven-month low of 56.50 eur/MWh

* Spot rises on low wind projections

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Sept 27 German power curve prices on Tuesday bounced back from 6 1/2-month lows hit on Monday on global economic fears as other commodities also rebounded on fresh data and cautious optimism that there could be a resolution to the euro zone crisis.

The benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract gained 30 cents to 56.50 euros a megawatt hour. The French 2012 baseload contract rose by 40 cents to 55.40 euros.

Brent oil rose by more than $2 to above $106 a barrel as fresh measures discussed by the European Central Bank curbed some anxiety about European debt.

Coal traded sideways and EU emissions rights edged higher , while UK gas prices also recovered on higher demand.

Economic figures were also mildly encouraging -- German consumer morale held steady going into October at its lowest level in nearly a year, beating a forecast by economists who had expected a fall.

In the spot market, the day-ahead base contract in Germany gained 30 cents to 58.40 euros on low wind power production forecasts, while peakload for Wednesday dropped by 65 cents to 65.25 euros on a healthy solar power forecast. The French contract fell by 1.75 euros to 56.25 on warm weather prospects.

Temperatures will broadly stay in a range of 20-26 degrees Celsius until the end of the week in France and Germany, weather forecasts showed.

E.ON data showed the utility would keep supply from its Brokdorf reactor higher for two days than initially planned. It has also shortened the outage to four days to end Oct. 4, compared with an initially planned 20 days.

In divergence from previous planning, 1,480 MW Brokdorf is to stay at half load until Wednesday, then drop to 440 MW on Thursday and to zero from Friday, regaining full load on Oct. 5, E.ON's website showed. (Reporting By Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane Baird)