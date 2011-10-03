* Indian summer about to end

* RTE predicts power demand will rise by 1,400 MW by mid-week

* Curve prices fall tracking lower oil prices

* Bank holiday in Germany mutes markets

PARIS, Oct 3 French spot electricity prices surged on Monday, as industrial activity in Germany is expected to resume after a bank holiday, traders said.

French prices for Tuesday delivery baseload rose by nearly 4 euros to 53.50 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. German prices for Tuesday baseload stood at 54.00 euros, unchanged from levels quoted on Friday.

Traders said prices were especially low for the last few days of this week, reflecting forecasts showing ample wind power generation capacity in Germany despite predictions showing a big fall in regional temperatures.

"The strong wind contribution will offset the impact of sharply lower temperatures towards the end of the week" one trader said.

Temperatures are expected to cool from tomorrow, marking the end of a two-week long Indian summer in the region. Weather forecasters say temperatures will drop by 8 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees on Tuesday before falling in the region of 14 degrees by the end of the week.

French power grid RTE predicts power demand will rise by 1,400 MW to 57,300 MW by Wednesday compared to Monday.

Curve prices for 2012 delivery in France fell by 50 cents to 54.70 euros, after Greece said it would miss its deficit target and as concerns rose about Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, which pulled down stocks and the euro, while the dollar strengthened.

The German 2012 benchmark contract baseload also fell by 60 cents to 55.80 euros in a quiet OTC market. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)