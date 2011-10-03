* Indian summer about to end
* RTE predicts power demand will rise by 1,400 MW by
mid-week
* Curve prices fall tracking lower oil prices
* Bank holiday in Germany mutes markets
PARIS, Oct 3 French spot electricity prices
surged on Monday, as industrial activity in Germany is expected
to resume after a bank holiday, traders said.
French prices for Tuesday delivery baseload rose by nearly 4
euros to 53.50 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
(OTC) market. German prices for Tuesday baseload stood at 54.00
euros, unchanged from levels quoted on Friday.
Traders said prices were especially low for the last few
days of this week, reflecting forecasts showing ample wind power
generation capacity in Germany despite predictions showing a big
fall in regional temperatures.
"The strong wind contribution will offset the impact of
sharply lower temperatures towards the end of the week" one
trader said.
Temperatures are expected to cool from tomorrow, marking the
end of a two-week long Indian summer in the region. Weather
forecasters say temperatures will drop by 8 degrees Celsius to
22 degrees on Tuesday before falling in the region of 14 degrees
by the end of the week.
French power grid RTE predicts power demand will rise by
1,400 MW to 57,300 MW by Wednesday compared to Monday.
Curve prices for 2012 delivery in France fell by 50 cents to
54.70 euros, after Greece said it would miss its deficit target
and as concerns rose about Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, which
pulled down stocks and the euro, while the dollar strengthened.
The German 2012 benchmark contract baseload also fell by 60
cents to 55.80 euros in a quiet OTC market.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli)