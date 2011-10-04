FRANKFURT Oct 4 Germany's curve traded at a 6-1/2 month low early on Tuesday as recessionary fears and worries that carbon prices could be further undermined triggered selling.

Cal '12 baseload was at 55.60 euros a megawatt hour, down 85 cents from Friday -- before Germany's Oct. 3 public holiday -- and the lowest since March 14, according to Reuters data.

"Today will show whether this level will be sustained," said one trader. "Sentiment in the fuels markets is weak but personally I think this is too low given we're moving into the winter season."

French Cal '12 was at just under 55 euros, up 25 cents from Monday.

Oil , coal and EU carbon emissions were down. CO2 had hit new 2.5-year lows on Monday on the Greek financial crisis, after the Athens government conceded it will not meet its deficit targets.

Spot power prices were lower despite more industrial demand as renewable supply was comfortable. Solar output was ample and more wind power is forecast for the second half of the week.

In Germany, E.ON's Brokdorf reactor restarted after a brief outage and Switzerland's Beznau 2 reactor also completed its outage and restarted on Oct. 1

German day ahead baseload power cost 54 euros, down 65 cents from Friday. French day ahead was at 54.50 euros, up 1 euro from Monday. (Reporting By Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)