FRANKFURT/PARIS Oct 4 Germany's power curve traded at a 6-1/2 month low on Tuesday as recessionary fears and worries that carbon prices could be further undermined triggered selling.

Cal '12 baseload was at 55.60 euros a megawatt hour, down 85 cents from Friday -- before Germany's Oct. 3 public holiday -- and the lowest since March 14, according to Reuters data.

"Sentiment in the fuels markets is weak but personally I think this is too low given we're moving into the winter season," one trader said.

French Cal '12 was at just under 54.50, 20 cents down from Monday, and the lowest level seen since March 1, 2011.

Oil , coal and EU carbon emissions were sharply down. CO2 extended the new 2.5-year lows it had reached on Monday on the Greek financial crisis.

Financial markets fretted about the euro zone after the Athens government conceded it will not meet its deficit targets and the EU delayed a decision to give it more bailout cash .

Spot power prices were lower despite more industrial demand as renewable supply was comfortable. Solar output was ample and more wind power is forecast for the second half of the week.

France's CGT union on Tuesday called for gas and power workers to strike on Oct. 11 to demand higher wages, as part of a national strike day, a union spokesman told Reuters. The union is also thinking of calling a strike on Nov. 17 as part of the protest, ahead of annual pay talks at the end of the year.

In Germany, E.ON's Brokdorf reactor restarted after a brief outage and Switzerland's Beznau 2 reactor also completed its outage and restarted on Oct. 1

German day-ahead baseload power cost 5 3.80 euros, down 7 5 cents from Friday , while the French day ahead contract fell by 50 cents to 53.00 euros.

German utility RWE reported some coal and gas plant problems at Neuhaus E, Niederaussem G and Gersteinwerk F.

Low water continued to hamper some freight shipping on the river Rhine , an important route for commodities including coal barges. (Reporting By Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)