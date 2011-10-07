* Forecasts show higher consumption next week
* French nuclear availability to rise a touch
PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 7 Monday power prices
dropped on Friday in the European electricity spot market ahead
of high wind generation but tighter thermal supply forecasts
kept a lid on price increases.
Forecasts showing higher consumption did little to bring
support to near-by contracts.
French and German contract for Monday delivery fell by
around 80 cents to 48.75 euros and 48.70 euros, respectively.
Traders said that further ahead next week, there will be
increasing heating demand as temperatures are forecast to be
dropping closer to seasonal average which they had exceeded this
week.
France's RTE grid predicted on its website demand would
bounce by 2,000 MW next Wednesday compared with the previous
Wednesday while nuclear availability will rise a touch.
German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
Oct 14 will likely rise by 2.9 percent, due to additions in
coal, gas, oil fired as well as hydroelectric capacity, energy
bourse EEX data showed.
These should override an envisaged fall in nuclear capacity
in the week.
Curve prices were lower as oil prices zigzagged amid
profit-taking on the one hand and hopes that Europe's move to
shore up ailing banks might be successful.
Cal '12 baseload in Germany was off 25 cents to 55.75 euros
while the French contract rose by 5 cents to 54.65 euros.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert)