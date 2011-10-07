* Forecasts show higher consumption next week

* French nuclear availability to rise a touch

PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 7 Monday power prices dropped on Friday in the European electricity spot market ahead of high wind generation but tighter thermal supply forecasts kept a lid on price increases.

Forecasts showing higher consumption did little to bring support to near-by contracts.

French and German contract for Monday delivery fell by around 80 cents to 48.75 euros and 48.70 euros, respectively.

Traders said that further ahead next week, there will be increasing heating demand as temperatures are forecast to be dropping closer to seasonal average which they had exceeded this week.

France's RTE grid predicted on its website demand would bounce by 2,000 MW next Wednesday compared with the previous Wednesday while nuclear availability will rise a touch.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Oct 14 will likely rise by 2.9 percent, due to additions in coal, gas, oil fired as well as hydroelectric capacity, energy bourse EEX data showed.

These should override an envisaged fall in nuclear capacity in the week.

Curve prices were lower as oil prices zigzagged amid profit-taking on the one hand and hopes that Europe's move to shore up ailing banks might be successful.

Cal '12 baseload in Germany was off 25 cents to 55.75 euros while the French contract rose by 5 cents to 54.65 euros. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert)