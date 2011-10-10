* French strike expected to cut some output capacity-CGT
* Cooler temperatures boost heating demand
PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 10 European spot power
prices firmed on Monday, lifted by a strike on Tuesday in the
French electricity sector, cooler temperatures and tighter
thermal plant availability.
France's CGT union called last week on gas and power workers
to strike on Oct. 11 to demand higher wages, as part of a
national strike day.
The CGT union for gas and power workers is also mulling
calling for a strike on Nov. 17 as part of the protest, ahead of
the annual pay negotiations at the end of the year.
"There will be some cuts in electricity production capacity
but it's impossible to say by how much," a CGT spokesman said.
A strike in the French power sector on Sept. 22, to improve
the status of subcontractors in the nuclear sector, did not lead
to cuts in electricity output capacity and the number of workers
downing tools was marginal.
Last week's high pressure front has given way to colder,
more windy and rainy conditions which has lifted demand while
also helping to supply some more renewable power.
Germany's baseload contract for Tuesday delivery rose by 4
euros 52.75 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) while the French
contract rose by 7.75 euros to 56.50 euros.
Utility E.ON has taken its Scholven E hard coal fired plant
of 345 MW out of action, probably until Thursday, due to
generator/turbine problems. Sector peer RWE is losing some 300
MW of brown coal capacity unexpectedly for around 2 days.
Nuclear power operator EnBW reported the outage start at
Neckarwestheim 2, a south-western reactor, over the weekend, but
this standstill had long been expected.
Power curve prices rose with oil, having initially started
near recent lows.
Cal '12 was last 40 cents higher at 56.15 euros, having
tested, but not breached, last week's 6 1/2 month low of 55.60
euros at the start of trading. The French contract was stable at
54.65 euros.
Brent crude futures gained ground after France and Germany
said they would come up with a plan to contain the euro zone
crisis, but details will not emerge until the end of the
month.
Coal and emissions prices were also higher.
Germany's biggest bank Deutsche Bank is to take over the
energy derivatives business of Frankfurt's BHF bank by the end
of this year, it confirmed. BHF is the biggest energy futures
clearer on the EEX exchange.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert)