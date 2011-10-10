* French strike expected to cut some output capacity-CGT

* Cooler temperatures boost heating demand

PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 10 European spot power prices firmed on Monday, lifted by a strike on Tuesday in the French electricity sector, cooler temperatures and tighter thermal plant availability.

France's CGT union called last week on gas and power workers to strike on Oct. 11 to demand higher wages, as part of a national strike day.

The CGT union for gas and power workers is also mulling calling for a strike on Nov. 17 as part of the protest, ahead of the annual pay negotiations at the end of the year.

"There will be some cuts in electricity production capacity but it's impossible to say by how much," a CGT spokesman said.

A strike in the French power sector on Sept. 22, to improve the status of subcontractors in the nuclear sector, did not lead to cuts in electricity output capacity and the number of workers downing tools was marginal.

Last week's high pressure front has given way to colder, more windy and rainy conditions which has lifted demand while also helping to supply some more renewable power.

Germany's baseload contract for Tuesday delivery rose by 4 euros 52.75 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) while the French contract rose by 7.75 euros to 56.50 euros.

Utility E.ON has taken its Scholven E hard coal fired plant of 345 MW out of action, probably until Thursday, due to generator/turbine problems. Sector peer RWE is losing some 300 MW of brown coal capacity unexpectedly for around 2 days.

Nuclear power operator EnBW reported the outage start at Neckarwestheim 2, a south-western reactor, over the weekend, but this standstill had long been expected.

Power curve prices rose with oil, having initially started near recent lows.

Cal '12 was last 40 cents higher at 56.15 euros, having tested, but not breached, last week's 6 1/2 month low of 55.60 euros at the start of trading. The French contract was stable at 54.65 euros.

Brent crude futures gained ground after France and Germany said they would come up with a plan to contain the euro zone crisis, but details will not emerge until the end of the month.

Coal and emissions prices were also higher.

Germany's biggest bank Deutsche Bank is to take over the energy derivatives business of Frankfurt's BHF bank by the end of this year, it confirmed. BHF is the biggest energy futures clearer on the EEX exchange. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert)