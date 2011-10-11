* French strike has no impact on output, prices
* Cooler temperatures in Germany boost heating demand
PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 11 German and French
electricity spot prices rose on Tuesday, pushed higher by a
predicted fall in German wind power output on Wednesday, and an
unplanned outage at a French nuclear reactor.
Germany's day ahead baseload contract jumped by 6.10 euros
to 58.90 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), while the French contract
rose by 2 euros to 58.50 euros.
Weather data showed available wind power on Wednesday will
drop from around a maximum 8,000 MW of capacity usage -- the
installed total wind power is 27,000 MW -- towards around 3,000
MW at the end of the day and to very low output on Thursday,
Friday and Saturday.
Thermal output in Germany was also curbed by some problems
at RWE's brown-coal and gas-fired generation blocks at the
Frimmersdorf and Weisweiler sites, according to notices on its
website.
At the same time, temperatures are dropping in Germany,
boosting demand in Europe's largest economy. Temperatures in
France remain warm for the time of year in Southern France and
mild in the northern part of the country for the time being.
There was no impact from a French strike on electricity
prices after the CGT union said there had been no power capacity
cuts and a limited number of strikers taking part in a national
day of protest against austerity measures.
The CGT union said workers from the electricity and power
sectors would stage their own day of action on Nov. 17. In the
previous sector strike on Sept. 22, the impact was also minimal.
"If the CGT continues to call for strikes that have no
impact, they will soon lose their credibility," one trader said.
French power grid RTE said the 900-MW Saint-Laurent 2
nuclear reactor, which stopped late on Monday for an unplanned
outage, would restart on Wednesday.
Along the curve, Germany's Cal '12 baseload was steady at
56.10 euros, having mainly traded in a narrow range of 55.90 to
56.20 throughout the day and failed to break out higher. The
French contract was up 35 cents at 55.00 euros.
Oil was slightly lower near $109 amid cautious optimism that
European banks may avert a financial crisis after leaders
promised a plan to resolve the region's debt woes.
