* French strike has no impact on output, prices

* Cooler temperatures in Germany boost heating demand

PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 11 German and French electricity spot prices rose on Tuesday, pushed higher by a predicted fall in German wind power output on Wednesday, and an unplanned outage at a French nuclear reactor.

Germany's day ahead baseload contract jumped by 6.10 euros to 58.90 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), while the French contract rose by 2 euros to 58.50 euros.

Weather data showed available wind power on Wednesday will drop from around a maximum 8,000 MW of capacity usage -- the installed total wind power is 27,000 MW -- towards around 3,000 MW at the end of the day and to very low output on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thermal output in Germany was also curbed by some problems at RWE's brown-coal and gas-fired generation blocks at the Frimmersdorf and Weisweiler sites, according to notices on its website.

At the same time, temperatures are dropping in Germany, boosting demand in Europe's largest economy. Temperatures in France remain warm for the time of year in Southern France and mild in the northern part of the country for the time being.

There was no impact from a French strike on electricity prices after the CGT union said there had been no power capacity cuts and a limited number of strikers taking part in a national day of protest against austerity measures.

The CGT union said workers from the electricity and power sectors would stage their own day of action on Nov. 17. In the previous sector strike on Sept. 22, the impact was also minimal.

"If the CGT continues to call for strikes that have no impact, they will soon lose their credibility," one trader said.

French power grid RTE said the 900-MW Saint-Laurent 2 nuclear reactor, which stopped late on Monday for an unplanned outage, would restart on Wednesday.

Along the curve, Germany's Cal '12 baseload was steady at 56.10 euros, having mainly traded in a narrow range of 55.90 to 56.20 throughout the day and failed to break out higher. The French contract was up 35 cents at 55.00 euros.

Oil was slightly lower near $109 amid cautious optimism that European banks may avert a financial crisis after leaders promised a plan to resolve the region's debt woes. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)