PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 13 Spot power in Germany on Thursday retreated from the high levels it reached on Wednesday as some solar power additions added to supply and as demand slowed ahead of the weekend.

Compounding the downward trend were forecasts showing an increase in temperatures in the coming days, two reactor restarts at French nuclear power plants and improved power availability in eastern Europe, traders said.

Germany's day-ahead baseload was down 2.80 euros at 56.90 euros ($78) a megawatt hour, while the French corresponding contract fell by 3.00 euros to 55.50 euros.

In thermal plant outages, E.ON reported its Veltheim 3 hard coal-fired block of 303 MW will be offline for the entire day, having closed midday on Wednesday due to boiler trouble. But capacity levels overall were looking healthy, the traders said.

Curve prices fell, with Germany's benchmark Cal '12 baseload position shedding 60 cents to 55.90 euros, led by lower fuels markets. The French contract fell by 40 cents to 55.10 euros.

Oil fell on weaker economic data from China and revised U.S. jobless figures , while gas, coal and carbon prices also posted losses along with oil.

Leading German economic institutes also cut Germany's GDP growth forecast to 0.8 pct for 2012 but raised the figure for 2011 growth to 2.9 pct. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert; Editing by Jane Baird)