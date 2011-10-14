* Demand for power in France expected to jump by 5,000 MW next week

* Curve prices fall, pulled lower by mixed fuels market signals

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 14 Spot European electricity prices were flat on Friday, weighed by healthy solar and thermal power and despite a jump in demand and lower wind power, traders said.

Monday baseload power in Germany were unchanged at 56.90 euros a megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the French contract rose by 75 cents to 56.25 euros.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Oct 21 will likely rise by 7.5 percent, due to additions in coal and gas fired capacity, data from the EEX showed.

In unscheduled outages, RWE's Gersteinwerk K2 hard coal plant of 608 MW will be offline until around Saturday, the RWE website showed.

Weather forecasts in France for the next few days showed weather is expected to remain sunny although night-time temperatures are expected to fall significantly to around 4 degrees Celsius.

As a result, demand for power in France is expected to jump next week from a peak of 57,200 MW on Friday to 63,200 next Thursday.

Further ahead, western Europe is expected to experience below-average temperatures this winter as the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) continues to dominate countries with exposure to the Atlantic Ocean, a number of weather specialists have said.

Power curve prices were lower amid mixed fuels market signals. Coal and carbon were weaker while oil and gas prices clocked up some gains.

Germany's benchmark Cal '12 baseload was 5 cents off at 55.85 euros while the French contract fell by 40 cents to 55.10 euros.

In other news, the subsidies levied on German consumers to support renewable power are to rise by just 1.8 percent next year and an increase in solar power capacity will be far slower than in 2010 and 2011, transmission grid firms said.

Still, the total bill to citizens will be 14.1 billion euros in 2012 compared with 13.5 billion in 2011 and 2010's 8.2 billion, energy industry group BDEW said in response to the long-awaited forecast.

The group criticised the size of the fees and called for a more market-based system. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)