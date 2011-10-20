* Demand for power in France expected to jump on Friday

* Curve prices weaken on fuels, euro zone concerns

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 Spot European electricity prices firmed on Thursday, pushed higher by forecasts showing sharply higher consumption levels for the last day of the week on the back of colder temperatures, while the 2012 contract reached a seven-month low.

Monday baseload power in Germany rose by 1 euro to 62.50 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the French contract firmed by 1.75 euros to 66.00 euros.

Weather forecasts in France for the next couple of days showed temperatures would remain well below average until Sunday when temperatures are expected to rebound to seasonal averages.

As a result, demand for power in France is expected to jump tomorrow to 67,000 MW, up from 64,500 MW on Thursday. Consumption next week will fall back to around 63,000 MW.

Curve prices, weakened taking queue of bearish fuels and worries that the European summit planned on Sunday could be postponed or result in no agreement to strengthen the euro zone bailout fund.

Germany's benchmark Cal '12 baseload was 45 cents off at 54.75 euros, its lowest level since March, while the French contract fell by 30 cents to 53.75 euros, also its lowest level in seven months. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)