* Demand for power in France expected to jump on Friday
* Curve prices weaken on fuels, euro zone concerns
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 Spot European
electricity prices firmed on Thursday, pushed higher by
forecasts showing sharply higher consumption levels for the last
day of the week on the back of colder temperatures, while the
2012 contract reached a seven-month low.
Monday baseload power in Germany rose by 1 euro to 62.50
euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the
French contract firmed by 1.75 euros to 66.00 euros.
Weather forecasts in France for the next couple of days
showed temperatures would remain well below average until Sunday
when temperatures are expected to rebound to seasonal averages.
As a result, demand for power in France is expected to jump
tomorrow to 67,000 MW, up from 64,500 MW on Thursday.
Consumption next week will fall back to around 63,000 MW.
Curve prices, weakened taking queue of bearish fuels and
worries that the European summit planned on Sunday could be
postponed or result in no agreement to strengthen the euro zone
bailout fund.
Germany's benchmark Cal '12 baseload was 45 cents off at
54.75 euros, its lowest level since March, while the French
contract fell by 30 cents to 53.75 euros, also its lowest level
in seven months.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)