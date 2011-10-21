* Demand for power in France seen lower as temperatures rise again

* Higher German wind power output seen pressuring prices

PARIS Oct 21 Spot European electricity prices rose again on Friday but traders expected prices to be mixed in coming days due to higher wind power production in Germany and forecasts for milder temperatures over the weekend.

Monday baseload power in Germany rose by 1.05 euro to 62.50 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the French contract firmed by 1.75 euros to 66.00 euros.

"Temperatures have not changed from yesterday and remain below the seasonal average, but we expect to get back to milder temperatures on Sunday and they will be above average next week so the market is starting to factor this in," said a trader.

Higher wind power output in Germany should also contribute to pressure prices on both sides of the Rhine, he said.

Weather forecasts in France showed temperatures should remain low, and in certain regions below zero, until Saturday morning and then gradually creep higher until Monday.

Meteo France executive Emmanuel Bocrie said on Friday he expected French temperatures between November and January to be below seasonal averages.

"When I say cooler, it doesn't mean there will be big waves of freezing temperatures. It can mean that it will be one degree below the average every day or that there will be cold spells," Bocrie said. "So one can conclude that there will be higher energy needs because of higher heating consumption."

Brent crude oil LCOc1 rose more than $1 per barrel to $110 on Friday on optimism that summits of European leaders over the next few days could lead to a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

Germany's benchmark Cal '12 baseload was 45 cents off at 54.75 euros, its lowest level since March, while the French contract fell by 28 cents to 53.75 euros, also its lowest level in seven months. )) Keywords: MARKETS EUROPE ELECTRICITY

