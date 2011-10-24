* Prompt demand factored in, supply outlook comfortable
* Curve prices steady to higher
FRANKFURT Oct 24 High solar and thermal power
output expectations weighed on European spot power prices on
Monday, reversing an uptrend in second half last week when
higher consumption kicked in.
Day ahead baseload in Germany was 11.40 euros lower at 51.10
euros a megawatt hour, with week- and month-ahead levels also
showing losses.
French day ahead baseload was 8.75 euros lower at 57.25
euros.
Traders said the weather was expected to be warmer than last
week while more comfortable capacity usage levels pointed to
adequate nearby supply.
German solar capacity utilisation will peak at around 17,000
MW in midday hours over the next few days, they said.
German utility RWE said its Weisweiler gas turbine H was
losing 253 MW of capacity and will be offline until around Nov.
14 while block G, of the same capacity, will be offline until
around Monday.
RWE also said its Emsland D would be losing up to 275 MW for
around a day on Monday.
The power curve was underpinned by rising oil, which was
boosted by some eurozone optimism and strong Chinese
manufacturing data while coal and carbon traded sideways and
spot gas higher.
Cal '12 baseload in Germany was 25 cents higher at 55 euros
and stable in France at Friday's 53.80 euros.
EU leaders made some progress towards dealing with the
zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, nearing agreement on
bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue fund
to try to stop bond market contagion.
But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses
private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
Eurostat figures for August showed industrial new orders
rose well beyond expectations then, but other business surveys
for October showed the EU bloc's private sector has been tipping
further into decline since then.
(Reporting By Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)