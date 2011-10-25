* Prompt higher on expected renewable supply curbs

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 European prompt power prices on Tuesday zig-zagged higher again on a drop in wind power levels, having dropped on Monday due to additions of solar power and risen last week on colder weather.

Baseload power in Germany was 7.70 euros up on the day at 58.80 euros a megawatt hour and 2.40 euros up in France at 59.60 euros.

Wind power output is expected by weather watchers to fall on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a near zero wind forecast for the ensuing four days, traders said.

But the weather will get slightly warmer, which is likely to curb demand, they added.

In German thermal outages, E.ON said its Scholven C hard coal-fired block of 345 MW would be offline until at least early Wednesday, due to flue gas cleaning requirements.

RWE's Westfalen C coal-fired plant would lose 265 MW for at least a day, the operator said.

Traders were unclear whether German nuclear operator EnBW will return its 1,400 Neckarwestheim 2 reactor to the grid shortly, which is currently offline for maintenance. The operator only ever confirms this afterwards.

France nuclear reactor restarts outweighed new outages and 23.08 percent of its nuclear capacity is currently offline.

Power curve prices went sideways in the lower range that was established in recent trading days.

Oil was choppy, first rising more after new U.S. crude highs on Monday but then seeing Brent drop as the EU struggled to agree on a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Other fuels and carbon prices were trending lower.

German Cal '12 baseload was steady at just under 55 euros and French Cal '12 up 20 cents at 54. Euros.

Germany's Deutsche Bank reported record-beating performances in commodities trading in the third quarter as part of its earnings report, cementing its role among leading players in recent years and in contrast to some rivals. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)