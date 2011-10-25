* Prompt higher on expected renewable supply curbs
* Demand to weaken as onset of cold delayed
* Curve prices move sideways
FRANKFURT, Oct 25 European prompt power prices
on Tuesday zig-zagged higher again on a drop in wind power
levels, having dropped on Monday due to additions of solar power
and risen last week on colder weather.
Baseload power in Germany was 7.70 euros up on the day at
58.80 euros a megawatt hour and 2.40 euros up in France at 59.60
euros.
Wind power output is expected by weather watchers to fall
on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a near zero wind forecast
for the ensuing four days, traders said.
But the weather will get slightly warmer, which is likely to
curb demand, they added.
In German thermal outages, E.ON said its Scholven C hard
coal-fired block of 345 MW would be offline until at least early
Wednesday, due to flue gas cleaning requirements.
RWE's Westfalen C coal-fired plant would lose 265 MW for at
least a day, the operator said.
Traders were unclear whether German nuclear operator EnBW
will return its 1,400 Neckarwestheim 2 reactor to the grid
shortly, which is currently offline for maintenance. The
operator only ever confirms this afterwards.
France nuclear reactor restarts outweighed new outages and
23.08 percent of its nuclear capacity is currently
offline.
Power curve prices went sideways in the lower range that was
established in recent trading days.
Oil was choppy, first rising more after new U.S. crude highs
on Monday but then seeing Brent drop as the EU struggled to
agree on a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
Other fuels and carbon prices were trending lower.
German Cal '12 baseload was steady at just under 55 euros
and French Cal '12 up 20 cents at 54. Euros.
Germany's Deutsche Bank reported record-beating performances
in commodities trading in the third quarter as part of its
earnings report, cementing its role among leading players in
recent years and in contrast to some rivals.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)