* Curve just above pre-Fukushima level in March

* Euro zone economic worries prevail

* Prompt down on warmer weather, slowing demand

* Neckar 2 nuclear plant reopens as expected

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 European power curve prices fell on Wednesday on weaker fuels prices triggered by investor concern Europe may fail to deliver a firm solution to its sovereign debt crisis.

Oil, coal, carbon and gas came under pressure due to, among other factors, investor concern that deep disagreement remained over the European region's planned bailout fund ahead of a crucial summit on Wednesday.

German Cal '12 baseload, at 54.80 euros a megawatt hour, was 10 cents down on the day and just above last Friday's seven-month low of 54.75 euros.

The contract on March 11 traded at 53.10 euros, before news of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 12/13 propelled energy prices sharply higher.

French Cal '12 was 20 cents down on the day at 53.80 euros.

Spot prices retreated as higher temperatures were forecast for the second half of the week, which curbed demand.

German day ahead baseload was off 1.50 euros at 57.30 euros and French day ahead base fell 2.30 euros to the same level as the contract's German counterpart.

Next Tuesday, Nov 1, markets will be closed for a Catholic holiday in many parts of the region which dragged down the week ahead price, as the days surrounding the holidays will also likely show reduced industrial activity.

Temperatures on Friday may be in a 12 to 18 degree range compared with 9 to 17 degrees recorded on Wednesday, German met office DWD said.

As expected by traders, south German nuclear reactor Neckarwestheim 2 of 1,400 MW was reconnected to the grid on Wednesday after a maintenance outage, operator EnBW said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)