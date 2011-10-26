* Curve just above pre-Fukushima level in March
FRANKFURT, Oct 26 European power curve prices
fell on Wednesday on weaker fuels prices triggered by investor
concern Europe may fail to deliver a firm solution to its
sovereign debt crisis.
Oil, coal, carbon and gas came under pressure due to, among
other factors, investor concern that deep disagreement remained
over the European region's planned bailout fund ahead of a
crucial summit on Wednesday.
German Cal '12 baseload, at 54.80 euros a megawatt hour, was
10 cents down on the day and just above last Friday's
seven-month low of 54.75 euros.
The contract on March 11 traded at 53.10 euros, before news
of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 12/13 propelled
energy prices sharply higher.
French Cal '12 was 20 cents down on the day at 53.80 euros.
Spot prices retreated as higher temperatures were forecast
for the second half of the week, which curbed demand.
German day ahead baseload was off 1.50 euros at 57.30 euros
and French day ahead base fell 2.30 euros to the same level as
the contract's German counterpart.
Next Tuesday, Nov 1, markets will be closed for a Catholic
holiday in many parts of the region which dragged down the week
ahead price, as the days surrounding the holidays will also
likely show reduced industrial activity.
Temperatures on Friday may be in a 12 to 18 degree range
compared with 9 to 17 degrees recorded on Wednesday, German met
office DWD said.
As expected by traders, south German nuclear reactor
Neckarwestheim 2 of 1,400 MW was reconnected to the grid on
Wednesday after a maintenance outage, operator EnBW said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)