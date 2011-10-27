* Wind production negligible over next four days

* Lifts prices although demand is expected to be thin

* Curve up on buying after euro zone strikes deal on future

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 European prompt power prices rose on Thursday on lower wind power output expectations while forwards jumped after European leaders agreed on a plan to address the region's debt problems, which have rattled markets for two years.

Day ahead baseload electricity was 80 cents up on the day in Germany at 58.10 euros a megawatt hour and the same contract in France was 65 cents higher at 58 euros.

Wind capacity usage will be less than 20 percent of the installed total over the next few days up to next Tuesday, weather data showed.

The wind lull outweighed otherwise healthy supply news and weak demand due to mild weather and an upcoming holiday in parts of the region on Nov 1.

Prices along the power forwards curve rose alongside oil, gas, coal and carbon. Fuels, like other markets, were boosted by European leaders reaching consensus about a eurozone rescue deal in which they accepted a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds.

German Cal '12 baseload was 35 cents up at 55.20 euros. French Cal '12 ticked 5 cents up to 53.90 euros.

Power grids in Germany face more lenient regulation than investors feared. The regulator will cut the allowed return on investments in long-distance grids to 9.05 percent, having proposed cutting them 8.2 percent initially.

Consumer concern was expressed at a media call as utilities earnings were reported. Marijn Dekkers, CEO of German chemicals firm Bayer commented on Germany's energy policy.

"We support the change in energy policy but it is important that supplies remain reliable. German industrial power prices are already among the highest in Europe. For Bayer it's important to have competitive electricity costs," he said.

Elsewhere, Germany's solar feed-in tariffs, subsidies the industry needs to be competitive, will fall 15 percent from 2012, the network regulator said commenting on a widely expected move. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)