FRANKFURT Oct 28 European nearby power prices eased on Friday on weak demand expectations for the holidays on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 while supply indications were healthy.

Monday baseload in German shed 6 euros to 52.10 euros a megawatt hour. French Monday baseload was down 5 euros at 53 euros.

Predominantly Protestant regions such as former eastern Germany are off on Monday due to Reformation Day, while mainly Catholic regions such as Bavaria, Baden Wuerttemberg and France observe All Saints Day on Nov. 1.

This will hamper industrial activity across the region for the next two working days.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Nov. 4 will likely rise by 5.3 percent, due to additions across all types of capacity, energy bourse EEX data showed.

Power curve prices edged higher on optimism in the wake of the euro zone's financial rescue plan which also lifted oil and stocks prices.

German Cal '12 baseload gained 10 cents to 55.25 euros and French Cal '12 nudged 5 cents up to 53.90 euros.

Coal and carbon trended sideways and forward gas fell as Thursday's rally ran out of steam.

A Point Carbon weather expert agreed with forecasts of sector peers earlier this month that the coming winter may be cooler than average initially but could become changeable, possibly milder later on.

This week saw the first wave of utilities' nine-month earnings announcements across Europe. Sweden's Vattenfall said profit was down, mainly due to lower fair valuation of energy drivatives and inventories while Spain's Iberdrola said it struggled with week demand in Spain and Britain.

Austria's Verbund said it benefitted from Germany's nuclear which indirectly helped upgrade its plants while French GDF Suez was helped by buying the UK's International Power.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jason Neely)