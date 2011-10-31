* Holiday this week cuts demand, weighs on prices

* Temperatures remain very mild for time of year

FRANKFURT/PARIS Oct 31 European prompt electricity prices took a knock on Monday as many business activities were curtailed ahead of the All Saints holiday on Nov. 1 which will see densely populated and industrially active parts of the region closed.

Tuesday delivery prices in Germany for baseload power fell by 3.50 euros from Friday's price to trade at 48.60 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and peakload fell by 5.80 to 51.50 euros.

In France, Tuesday delivery prices also fell as the country will observe a bank holiday. Wednesday delivery contracts rose on Friday's levels on the back of stronger consumption.

French electricity prices for Wednesday delivery contracts rose by 2 euros to 55.00 euros for baseload while the peakload contract jumped by 8.25 euros to 65.25 euros.

French power grid predicts consumption will soar to 64,100 MW on Wednesday, up from 56,500 MW, as market participants are expected to return to their desk after the bank holiday.

The weather remains very mild for the time of year with day time temperatures 3 to 4 degrees higher than average.

November prices firmed up on forecasts that the currently mild weather pattern may not last much beyond this week and that the month's second half and early December already could be unusually cold.

In unscheduled outages, RWE reported a number of stoppages at its big Niederaussem brown coal-fired complex in western Germany.

Block C of 160 MW was down to condensator trouble for perhaps a day, block G of 632 MW is reported down, due to boiler problems, probably up to Nov. 4, block H of 618 MW us offline due to boiler problems, up to until Nov. 3 and block D of 297 MW is undergoing maintenance up to Nov. 11.

RWE's Gundremmingen C reactor of 1,344 MW is now still due to get back around Nov. 3 after its maintenance which it started in mid-Sept.

Power curve prices eased in line with falls across the board in the energy complex and as traders cashed in on previous sessions' gains. Oil fell on dollar strength while carbon, coal and gas also gave way.

Germany's Cal '12 baseload was at 55.15 euros, 10 cents down from Friday while the equivalent French contract rose by 17 cents to 54.10 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jason Neely)