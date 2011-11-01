FRANKFURT Nov 1 Europe's power curve hit new 7
1/2 month lows on Tuesday as plummeting euro zone confidence
spread across energy and equity markets after the Greek prime
minister called for a referendum on the latest bailout deal.
But traders said that while the price moves were bringing
power in line with other markets, liquidity was thin on a
holiday in many parts of the region.
"That means there is no panic over these new lows," one
said.
German Cal '12 baseload was at 54.50 euros, down 65 cents
from Monday and just 1.40 euros above March 11's 53.10 euros,
according to Reuters data.
France was closed but London broker pages indicated 53.30
for its Cal '12 position, which was down 80 cents on the day.
Oil, coal and emissions fell steeply as markets eyed the
potentially deepening European debt crisis.
Prompt power prices rose on the envisaged return of
industrial activity on Wednesday after the holiday-induced
demand lull on Monday and Tuesday.
Day ahead base in Germany was 57.25 euros, up by 8.65 euros
from the price paid for Tuesday while screen-based indications
for France were steady at 55.30 euros.
RWE reported that stoppages at its big Niederaussem brown
coal-fired complex in western Germany might be shorter than
initially thought. Block G of 632 MW capacity is expected back
shortly, having initially been expected to be offline until Nov.
4 previously. Block H of 618 MW may also be back by Nov. 2, a
day earlier than thought earlier.
Block D of 297 MW is undergoing maintenance up to Nov. 11.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)