FRANKFURT Nov 1 Europe's power curve hit new 7 1/2 month lows on Tuesday as plummeting euro zone confidence spread across energy and equity markets after the Greek prime minister called for a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

But traders said that while the price moves were bringing power in line with other markets, liquidity was thin on a holiday in many parts of the region.

"That means there is no panic over these new lows," one said.

German Cal '12 baseload was at 54.50 euros, down 65 cents from Monday and just 1.40 euros above March 11's 53.10 euros, according to Reuters data.

France was closed but London broker pages indicated 53.30 for its Cal '12 position, which was down 80 cents on the day.

Oil, coal and emissions fell steeply as markets eyed the potentially deepening European debt crisis.

Prompt power prices rose on the envisaged return of industrial activity on Wednesday after the holiday-induced demand lull on Monday and Tuesday.

Day ahead base in Germany was 57.25 euros, up by 8.65 euros from the price paid for Tuesday while screen-based indications for France were steady at 55.30 euros.

RWE reported that stoppages at its big Niederaussem brown coal-fired complex in western Germany might be shorter than initially thought. Block G of 632 MW capacity is expected back shortly, having initially been expected to be offline until Nov. 4 previously. Block H of 618 MW may also be back by Nov. 2, a day earlier than thought earlier.

Block D of 297 MW is undergoing maintenance up to Nov. 11. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)