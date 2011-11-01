* German Cal '12 down 75 cents at 54.40 euros, lowest since March

* Spot gains sharply on resumption of activity after holidays (Updates prices, adds MF Global suspension)

FRANKFURT Nov 1 Europe's power curve hit new 7 1/2 month lows on Tuesday as plummeting euro zone confidence spread across energy and equity markets after the Greek prime minister called for a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

But traders said that while the price moves were bringing power into line with other markets, liquidity was thin on a holiday in many parts of the region.

"That means there is no panic over these new lows," one said.

German Cal '12 baseload was at 54.40 euros, down 75 cents from Monday and just 1.30 euros above March 11's 53.10 euros, according to Reuters data.

France was closed but London broker pages indicated 53.85 for its Cal '12 position, which was down 25 cents on the day.

Oil, coal and emissions fell steeply as markets eyed the potentially deepening European debt crisis.

Prompt power prices rose on the envisaged return of industrial activity on Wednesday after the holiday-induced demand lull on Monday and Tuesday.

Day-ahead base in Germany was 57.90 euros, up 9.25 euros from the price paid for Tuesday while screen-based indications for France were up 1.20 euros at 56.50 euros.

RWE reported that stoppages at its big Niederaussem brown coal-fired complex in western Germany might be shorter than initially thought. Block G with a capacity of 632 MW is expected back shortly, having been expected to be offline until Nov. 4 previously. The 618 MW Block H may also be back by Nov. 2, a day earlier than thought.

The 297 MW Block D is undergoing maintenance up to Nov. 11.

EEX, the European energy exchange for power, gas, carbon and coal, said that MF Global UK Ltd was suspended from being a clearing member of its clearing subsidiary, the European Commodity Clearing unit (ECC) and that it had been suspended from trading on the EEX.

It said that trade on the bourse and the execution of exchange trades were not affected.

U.S. futures broker MF Global Holding Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday.

