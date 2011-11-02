* German Cal '12 down 10 cents at 54.30 euros, lowest since March

* Spot prices fall on lower demand, higher supply

FRANKFURT Nov 2 Europe's power curve hit new 7 1/2 month lows on Wednesday on continued scepticism about the ability of the euro zone to handle the Greek debt crisis discouraged energy and equity investors in the region.

German Cal '12 baseload was at 54.30 euros a megawatt hour, down 10 cents from Monday and just 1.20 euros above March 11's 53.10 euros, according to Reuters data.

French Cal '12 was at 53.30 euros, down 80 cents from Monday when it was last traded in France before the holiday, and down 55 cents from broker trades recorded in London on Tuesday.

European coal, gas and carbon prices fell, partly driven down by the macro indicators but also by the lack of any signs of increased winter demand as yet.

Oil prices bounced after closing weaker on the three previous trading days, supported by hopes the Federal Reserve might hint at monetary easing to boost the U.S. economy

In the spot power market, prices fell on a combination of mild weather for the time of year and expectations of more wind supply in Germany and more nuclear availability in France.

Day-ahead base in Germany was 2.60 euros off on the day at 55.25 euros. French day ahead power was at 52.90 euros.

German utility RWE upheld long-running schedules for the 1,344 MW Gundremmingen C reactor to return to the grid between Nov. 2 and 4. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)