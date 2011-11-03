* German Cal '12 down 15 cents at 54.30 euros, lowest since March

* Spot prices fall, winter not in sight

FRANKFURT Nov 3 Europe's power curve hit new 7 1/2 month lows early on Thursday on continued worries about the euro zone's economic health after Greece's intention to question a rescue plan stunned politicians and investors.

German Cal '12 baseload, shed 15 cents a megawatt hour to 54.15 euros, the lowest since March 11's 53.10 euros, and French Cal '12 was 15 cents down at 53.15 euros.

"The market is following the logical steps of energy, equities and currencies but volumes aren't so high," one trader said.

"All eyes are on what happens in Cannes," he added, alluding to the French resort where a Group of 20 summit will address Greece's troubles.

French bank SocGen said "sell German baseload" in a daily market note, citing weaker technicals.

Oil slipped more than $1 in a fifth session of loss on concern that demand will slide if the economic outlook for the EU and the United States weakens. Coal and carbon also fell.

Prompt prices were lower as the mild weather scenario stayed in place, curbing demand. Temperatures are between 12 and 18 degrees, milder than long-term averages.

German day-ahead baseload lost 1.25 euros to 54 euros and French Friday delivery was off 1.30 euros at 52 euros.

German energy use in 2011 is likely to fall by about 4 percent from 2010 levels, industry statistics group AGEB said on Wednesday, basing its forecast on preliminary data for the first three quarters. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)