* Cooler weather from mid-week to lift demand in Germany

* French temperatures remain above average this week

* Cal'12 prices rise by over 1 euro

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 7 European nearby electricity prices rose sharply on Monday on a colder weather outlook due to start in the middle of the week in Germany.

French baseload prices for Tuesday delivery rose by 3 euros to 57.75 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and the German contract firmed by 60 cents to 57.90 euros. Baseload for next week soared by 10 euros in France to 62.75 euros and by 5.30 euros to 59.80 euros in Germany.

In Germany, temperatures are expected to fall to between 7 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius by Thursday compared with a range of 12 to 17 degrees Celsius on Monday, met office DWD said.

In France, temperatures will remain around 2 degrees Celsius above seasonal average this week before falling sharply at the start of next week.

RWE's Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor restarted on Sunday after an outage, as expected, the company confirmed. As a result, currently, all 12,696 MW of Germany's remaining nuclear capacity is online.

E.ON's Knepper hard coal plant of 345 MW was reported offline until at least Tuesday, due to flue gas cleaning.

Along the curve, the benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract staged a strong recovery on spillover of hopes that the euro zone debt crisis could be mitigated by political settlements.

Equities, exchange and energy prices fell sharply amid global market jitters last week when the scope of the dilemma became clearer.

The German Cal' 12, which had fallen to 7 1/2 month lows last week, was up 1.05 euros from Friday at 55.75. This was its highest since Oct. 17, according to Reuters data.

The French contract also rose by 1.05 euros to 54.85 euros.

Traders cited the firmer prompt and strong gains in coal, gas, emissions and oil prices.

Elsewhere, the EEX bourse said it traded 101.3 terawatt hours (TWh) of spot power and futures in October, less than the 108.3 TWh in October last year and less than in September 2011 (103 TWh).

Europe's financial coal trading business in 2011 is expected to fall 4 percent below estimated 2010 levels to 1,840 million tonnes, according to a study by British consultancy Prospex. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, Editing by Alison Birrane)