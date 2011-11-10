* French, German temperatures expected to drop next week
* Trading less volatile as euro zone worries dim for now
* Year ahead contracts down after Wednesday's oil price
falls
PARIS, Nov 10 European spot electricity
prices edged higher on Thursday amid expectations that gradually
colder weather in France and Germany in coming days would push
up demand for power.
Trading in power markets was less volatile than on
Wednesday, traders said.
Investors, as in other financial markets, took comfort from
a fresh foray into the sovereign debt market by the European
Central Bank and many hoped that the European debt crisis would
usher in new governments that would press ahead with needed
economic reforms.
Day ahead baseload power in Germany gained 1.13 euros at
58.95 euros and peakload rose 1.45 euros to 68.95 euros. The
French baseload contract added 1.30 euros at 58.80 euros.
"We feel that people are more placid than yesterday. Overall
visibility remains poor, but for now people are going back to
the fundamentals and they are focusing on forecasts showing that
the currently mild temperatures will gradually decline next
week," said a trader.
"We are not talking about 4 or 5 degrees down, just a degree
or two, but this makes the difference in terms of demand," he
added.
Along the forward curve, the German benchmark Cal '12
baseload contract was weaker, in line with sharp falls in Brent
oil prices on Wednesday and amid a lack of visibility as to when
new German power output capacity would come onstream.
Cal' 12 baseload power, which had fallen to 7-1/2 month lows
last week on euro zone problems, was 35 cents down at 55.65
euros. The French contract for 2012 baseload delivery was also
down 30 cents at 54.50 euros per megawatt hour.
Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel on Thursday,
after the sharp falls a day earlier, as rallying equities and an
unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks cheered investors temporarily
despite the spreading euro zone crisis.
German solar wholesaler Phoenix Solar sees higher
sales and order intake in the current quarter but no marked
year-end rally in what its chief executive described as the
worst year the industry has seen so far.
Along with peers such as Q-Cells, SolarWorld
and SMA Solar, Phoenix Solar has been hit
hard by a massive price decline for solar modules of up to 40
percent this year and dropped its outlook last month.
(Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by Anthony Barker)