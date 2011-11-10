* French, German temperatures expected to drop next week

* Trading less volatile as euro zone worries dim for now

* Year ahead contracts down after Wednesday's oil price falls

PARIS, Nov 10 European spot electricity prices edged higher on Thursday amid expectations that gradually colder weather in France and Germany in coming days would push up demand for power.

Trading in power markets was less volatile than on Wednesday, traders said.

Investors, as in other financial markets, took comfort from a fresh foray into the sovereign debt market by the European Central Bank and many hoped that the European debt crisis would usher in new governments that would press ahead with needed economic reforms.

Day ahead baseload power in Germany gained 1.13 euros at 58.95 euros and peakload rose 1.45 euros to 68.95 euros. The French baseload contract added 1.30 euros at 58.80 euros.

"We feel that people are more placid than yesterday. Overall visibility remains poor, but for now people are going back to the fundamentals and they are focusing on forecasts showing that the currently mild temperatures will gradually decline next week," said a trader.

"We are not talking about 4 or 5 degrees down, just a degree or two, but this makes the difference in terms of demand," he added.

Along the forward curve, the German benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract was weaker, in line with sharp falls in Brent oil prices on Wednesday and amid a lack of visibility as to when new German power output capacity would come onstream.

Cal' 12 baseload power, which had fallen to 7-1/2 month lows last week on euro zone problems, was 35 cents down at 55.65 euros. The French contract for 2012 baseload delivery was also down 30 cents at 54.50 euros per megawatt hour.

Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel on Thursday, after the sharp falls a day earlier, as rallying equities and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks cheered investors temporarily despite the spreading euro zone crisis.

German solar wholesaler Phoenix Solar sees higher sales and order intake in the current quarter but no marked year-end rally in what its chief executive described as the worst year the industry has seen so far.

Along with peers such as Q-Cells, SolarWorld and SMA Solar, Phoenix Solar has been hit hard by a massive price decline for solar modules of up to 40 percent this year and dropped its outlook last month. (Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by Anthony Barker)