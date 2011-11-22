PARIS Nov 22 European electricity spot prices rose slightly on Tuesday on lower supplies but market volumes remained low, traders said.

French spot prices firmed by 2.50 euros to 64.00 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the German equivalent contract rose by 20 cents to 64.50 euros.

Delayed restarts at several French reactors combined with an unplanned outage at EDF's Fessenheim 1 nuclear reactor were the main factors behind the French price rise, traders said.

But the main market sentiment was one of a lacklustre market.

"Volumes have fallen in the past two weeks and people are now waiting for Christmas," one trader said. "It's been a bad year, we are in a climate where appetite for risk has diminished," he added.

EDF stopped its Fessenheim nuclear reactor 1 on November 20 for an unplanned outage due to a pipe problem, the utility said on Tuesday.

The reactor had restarted operating on Nov. 5 after a scheduled three-month maintenance.

Fessenheim is France's oldest plant and socialist presidential hopeful Francois Hollande said, if he is elected, it would be shut along with 23 other reactors by 2025.

Next week prices in France sagged on prospects temperatures would be warmer than initially anticipated, traders said.

Along the curve, prices in the French and German markets for 2012 delivery rose by 5 cents to 53.35 euros and 54.45 euros, respectively, tracking higher oil prices.

In a research note, Societe Generale said the benchmark Cal'12 German contract would stabilise and not exceed 54.60 euros per megawatt hour.

In other news, Germany's power export surplus in the first nine months of this year shrank by 85 percent over comparable 2010 to 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh), exclusive data from energy industry association BDEW showed on Tuesday.

Hildegard Mueller, managing director of BDEW said in an exclusive interview with Reuters the country has started relying more on imports from neighbours after switching off vast nuclear capacity in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)