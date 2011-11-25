* German Cal '12 base contract at lowest since March 11
* French equivalent at lowest since late Jan
* Spot up on less wind, French nuclear outage
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 25 European 2012
delivery power contracts fell to their lowest level since the
Fukushima disaster in March 2011, tracking a record fall in
European Union carbon permits, traders said, also citing signs
the mild winter is not fuelling any sizeable demand.
The German benchmark contract Cal '12 for baseload delivery
next year touched the 53.10 euros a megawatt hour level last
traded on March 11, before the nuclear disaster in Japan's
Fukushima on March 12/13 propelled global energy higher.
The German key contract was down by 65 cents on the day and
has lost 5 percent over the past three weeks on a combination of
weak economic prospects, warm weather and falling prices in
related fuels oil, gas and coal.
"Especially the banks are selling," one trader said.
The same French contract fell by 45 cents to 52.45 euros,
the lowest level since Jan. 27, according to Reuters data.
Carbon plumbed new depths to shed 11.5 percent as traders
saw few possibilities for a market upturn for the rest of this
year. It has lost more than 25 percent this week.
Brent edged down on nagging concerns about a euro zone debt
crisis contagion, but prices held above $107 due to threats to
supply emerging from France's call for sanctions on Iran's oil
exports.
Spot power prices rose on lower wind output forecasts and
the expectation that RWE's Gundremmingen C will go offline
unscheduled from Tuesday.
German Monday baseload was 3 euros up at 58.75 euros.
"Wind power output capacity will fall to 4 gigs on Monday,
down from 7 gigs on Friday," one French trader said, adding wind
levels should rise back for the remainder of next week.
An unplanned outage at the Saint-Laurent 2 nuclear reactor
also supported French spot prices, which rose by 2.50 euros to
59.75 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by
William Hardy)