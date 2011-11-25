(Updates prices, adds French nuclear plan)

* German Cal '12 base contract at lowest since March 11

* Oil, carbon rebound stabilises afternoon price

* Spot up on less wind, French nuclear outage

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 25 European 2012 delivery power contracts fell to their lowest level since the Fukushima disaster in March, tracking a record fall in European Union carbon permits, traders said, also citing signs the mild winter is not fuelling any sizeable demand.

The German benchmark contract Cal '12 for baseload delivery next year last traded at 53.20 euros a megawatt hour, having touched 53.10 euros in early trade.

This was the price seen on March 11, before the nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima on March 12/13 propelled global energy prices higher.

The German key contract was down by 60 cent s on the day and has lost 5 percent over the past three weeks on a combination of weak economic prospects, warm weather and falling prices in related fuels oil, gas and coal.

"Especially the banks are selling," one trader said.

The same French contract fell by 70 cents to 52.20 euros, the lowest level since late January.

Carbon last rebounded, having plumbed new depths to shed 11.5 percent as traders saw few possibilities for a market upturn for the rest of this year. It has lost more than 25 percent this week.

Dec '12 carbon was at 7.63 euros, up from its earlier 6.98 euros all-time low, but down 26 cents on the day.

Brent pared losses and U.S. crude edged higher as geopolitical concerns about supply and a higher Wall Street open helped offset fears about demand curbs due to Europe's debt woes.

Spot power prices rose on lower wind output forecasts and the expectation that RWE's Gundremmingen C will go offline unscheduled from Tuesday.

German Monday baseload was 3 euros up at 58.90 euros.

"Wind power output capacity will fall to 4 gigs on Monday, down from 7 gigs on Friday," one French trader said, adding wind levels should rise back for the remainder of next week.

An unplanned outage at the Saint-Laurent 2 nuclear reactor also supported French spot prices, which rose by 2.50 euros to 59.75 euros.

Otherwise, supply was quite comfortable and aggregated planning data reported to the EEX bourse showed that available generation capacity in the region will likely go up 3.7 percent over the next seven days.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the country would go ahead with a controversial new-generation nuclear plant at Penly, which would be its 60th reactor. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)