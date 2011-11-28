FRANKFURT Nov 28 Warm and windy winter
weather weighed down spot power prices in Europe's two leading
power markets on Monday.
Day ahead delivery baseload in France slid 3.10 euros to
56.60 euros a megawatt hour and in Germany, the Tuesday delivery
contract shed 1.70 euros to 57.20 euros.
Week ahead and month ahead delivery contracts also lost
ground as weak demand coincided with ample renewable supply,
although some conventional plants reported unscheduled
stoppages, traders said.
E.ON's website showed a weekend glitch at its 550 MW
Irsching 4 gas turbine which it said would probably be fixed by
the end of Tuesday.
RWE reported short-term problems at its Weisweiler,
Frimmersdorf and Niederaussem plants, with the latter's block H
of 618 MW expected offline until Dec. 1 due to boiler problems.
Along the power forwards curve, the Cal '12 baseload
contract ticked 15 cents higher to 53.35 euros, after its fall
to an eight-month low of 53.20 euros last Friday which it
reached on weak technicals, bearish weather and economic
worries.
The contract has lost 4.1 percent since Nov 8.
Traders cited higher coal and oil prices as reasons behind
the rebound. Crude was driven by a combination of euro zone
optimism for the demand side and supply worries due to Middle
East tensions.
European carbon prices rallied from their fresh all-time
lows last Friday and the Dec '11 contract last stood 4.4 percent
up on the day at 8.05 euros/tonne, supported by bullish equity
and oil market indications.
German consumer morale saw a surprise gain in December, for
which month the GfK index rose above forecasts to 5.6. Stable
consumption is vital to keeping Germany out of recession and
poor interest rates are encouraging Germans to favour spending
over saving, the institute said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)