FRANKFURT Nov 29 Warm temperatures and wind weighed on Germany's power forwards on Tuesday, with the benchmark Cal '12 baseload position trading at its lowest level since Feb. 18.

"The absence of winter demand has triggered sales of December, first quarter and the annual contract," one trader said.

"But it is not a manic sell-off, that is being stopped by a reluctance of sellers at these levels," he added.

German Cal '12 hit 52.90 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y in early over-the-counter trading, down 45 cents on the day and the lowest since Feb. 18, according to Reuters data.

The contract last week had broke below its pre-Fukushima level of 53.10 euros, recorded on March 11 just before the nuclear accident in Japan propelled world energy prices higher.

The same contract in France, Cal '12 for delivery next year, was unchanged at 52.50 euros BY1FR-1Y.

Other fuels were also weak. Brent fell below $109 on profit-taking after a bullish session as euro zone concerns undermined sentiment. EU carbon's Dec '11 contract shed 20 cents or 2.50 percent to 7.79 euros/tonne.

Spot power prices rose on some lower wind output and slightly cooler temperatures. Day ahead delivery baseload in Germany gained 1.30 euros to 58.50 euros and French Wednesday delivery was up 2.40 euros at 59 euros.

RWE reported continued problems affecting units at its Weisweiler, Frimmersdorf and Niederaussem thermal plants. In addition, hard-coal fired unit Emsland C of 265 MW will also be off for a day due to condensator/cooling problems.

The spot market also has to factor in rising coal cargo costs due to the impact on shipping of low river levels. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)